Obituary: William H. Gatchell

William H. Gatchell

William H. Gatchell

Originally Published: December 19, 2023 7:56 a.m.

William H. Gatchell

1936 - 2023

William H. Gatchell Nov. 12, 1936 - Nov. 8, 2023. It is with heavy, heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of Bill from liver cancer. He missed his 87th birthday by four days.

Bill lived a varied life.

“Bill the Bear” skated Roller Derby for several years. He also traveled to most of the U.S. states and a part of Europe. He was a tree trimmer.

“Mr. Bill” was an elementary school custodian for 25 years. When we retired to Arizona, he volunteered at the high school as security. He also was a volunteer at the Marshall’s Office for 16 years.

Bill passed painlessly in his sleep.

Information provided by the family.

