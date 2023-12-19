Resolution condemns councilman for conduct toward female employees

COTTONWOOD — A resolution condemning the conduct of Councilmember Derek Palosaari toward female employees of the City of Cottonwood is on the agenda of a meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

An incident cited in the resolution occurred at a City event earlier this month.

“Council Member Derek Palosaari has engaged in inappropriate conduct toward female employees that may violate state and federal law, the laws of the City of Cottonwood, and his oath of office,” according to the proposed resolution in front of the council.

“Council Member Palosaari’s behavior toward female employees is indecent, immoral, and in the opinion of this Mayor and Council, demonstrates that he is unfit to hold office,” states the resolution posted on the city’s website late Monday afternoon, Dec. 18.

There is no mention of what Palosaari plans to do at tonight’s meeting during which former Vice-Mayor Michael Mathews (at 5:30 p.m.) will be sworn in as a new councilman. Palosaari nominated Mathews to take the open seat on the board, which broke a stalemate on the council.

The city council will also consider a resolution adopting a City Council Code of Conduct tonight before they take up the Palosaari issue.

On Aug. 24, 2023, Councilmembers Helaine Kurot and Stephen DeWillis requested the code of conduct item be put on the agenda.

“A Council Code of Conduct can assist Council Members with expectations and accountability, explained Ryan Bigelow, director of Strategic Initiatives. “The document will ensure the Council continues to act in the public interest while representing themselves and the City of Cottonwood to the best of their ability.”

“City management has taken all available measures to protect its female employees from Council Member Palosaari’s predatory behavior by prohibiting him from entering non-public City spaces where City employees work and by instructing all employees to report any and all instances of inappropriate conduct by Council Member Palosaari that they experience or observe,” the resolution states.

Palosaari’s mistreatment of female employees will be reported to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office under the terms of the City’s conciliation agreement in Dever v. City of Cottonwood, the council stated.

The AG’s office has approved the modifications to the City’s nondiscrimination policies and procedure manual as agreed upon in the conciliation agreement between the City and Cottonwood Police Officer Kiedi Dever.

The Cottonwood Police Department, including supervisors, managers and staff, have completed training that prohibits discrimination based on sex and disability and retaliation as outlined in the city’s agreement with a Cottonwood Police officer and the Civil Rights Division of the Arizona Attorney General’s office.

It’s unknown at this time if city councilmembers received training.

The resolution about Palosaari’s treatment of female employees refers to the City of Cottonwood’s annual Employee Appreciation Event on Dec. 8, 2023.

“Council Member Palosaari approached a female employee, grabbed her by both shoulders, pulled her close to him, and made an inappropriate comment about her breasts,” states the city’s document.

“The employee freed herself from Council Member Palosaari’s grip and walked away. The employee’s husband was with her, witnessed this exchange, and immediately reported it to the City’s Human Resources Director. Council Member Palosaari admitted his conduct to the employee’s husband, the Human Resources Director, the City Attorney, and the City Manager.,” according to the resolution.

“An investigation conducted by the City’s Human Resources Director has uncovered other instances of inappropriate conduct toward female employees by Council Member Palosaari,” states the city council’s resolution.

