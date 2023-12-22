OFFERS
Watch for temporary traffic changes in Cottonwood

(Maps courtesy of the City of Cottonwood)

Originally Published: December 22, 2023 9:35 a.m.

COTTONWOOD—Construction and repair work will cause some limits on local streets in the coming weeks:

Intermittent Main Street lane restrictions Dec. 27 through Jan. 12

Main Street between On The Greens Boulevard and Kindra Heights Road will be restricted to intermittent flagger controlled one lane travel Wednesday, Dec, 27, 2023, through Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The speed limit on Main Street has been reduced to 25 mph in each direction within the work area. Vehicles travelling on Main Street should expect delays.

The lane restrictions are necessary to perform work associated with the construction of Groseta Ranch Road.

One-way flagging Main Street between Cactus and Yavapai streets Jan. 2-3

Main Street between Cactus Street and Yavapai Street will be restricted to flagger controlled one-way travel on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, 2024, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Vehicles should expect minor delays. Pedestrian and business access will be maintained.

These restrictions are necessary to complete utility potholing work for the design of the Main Street Improvements Project.

Information from the City of Cottonwood.

