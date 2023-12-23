2 Cochise County officials plead not guilty to charges in 2022 election certification
Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby as he leaves Maricopa County Superior Court on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Phoenix. Crosby and Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd pleaded not guilty to felony charges for delaying the certification of their county’s 2022 midterm election results. The county located in southeastern Arizona ultimately certified its results after a judge ruled both Republican supervisors broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by a deadline. (AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud)