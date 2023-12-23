Hundereds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Photo Gallery Link: https://www.verdenews.com/photos/galleries/2023/dec/23/vincent-randall-funeral-clarkdale/

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral service of Yavapai Apache Elder Vincent Randall on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2003.

Dignitaries spoke at the funeral at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse as the many close family members and friends sat in the first three rows of seats.

Randall, who died Saturday, Dec. 16, is best known for service as past tribal chairman and as a tribal councilmember of the Yavapai-Apache Nation many times over the years, starting in 1962, when he was just 22 – the youngest councilmember elected.

