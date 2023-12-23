OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Hundereds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior Camp Verde Council OK’s agreement for major transportation corridor improvements Prescott City Manager resigns; settlement terms not released House on Fire Watch for temporary traffic changes in Cottonwood Montezuma Castle among Arizona national park sites combating vandalism

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Hundereds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral service of Yavapai Apache Elder Vincent Randall on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2003. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral service of Yavapai Apache Elder Vincent Randall on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2003. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: December 23, 2023 2:43 p.m.

Photo Gallery Link: https://www.verdenews.com/photos/galleries/2023/dec/23/vincent-randall-funeral-clarkdale/

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral service of Yavapai Apache Elder Vincent Randall on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2003.

Dignitaries spoke at the funeral at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse as the many close family members and friends sat in the first three rows of seats.

Randall, who died Saturday, Dec. 16, is best known for service as past tribal chairman and as a tribal councilmember of the Yavapai-Apache Nation many times over the years, starting in 1962, when he was just 22 – the youngest councilmember elected.

Watch for more stories and more photos in an upcoming Verde Independent Newspaper edition

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News