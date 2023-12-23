Obituary: John Eary

John Eary

John Eary was a warrior in life. He was known as a generous, kind man, devoted husband, father and grandfather, dedicated employee, and had a desire to make a difference.

John was born, and educated in Galesburg, Illinois. He graduated from Knox College, married his high school sweetheart (Shirley Black) in 1954, then served in the U.S. Army in Fort Ord, California. Upon discharge he moved back to Peoria, Illinois to begin a 30-year career at Caterpillar as an analyst.

In 1987 John and Shirley retired and began the best part of their lives. They both built their home on the shores of Lake Sissabagama, Wisconsin. John also became an EMT, volunteered as an ambulance driver and fireman, and built several buildings for the Northwoods Humane Society.

John spent so much time fishing on this lake. Both he and Shirley had started going there every year since 1954. These days were filled with our best memories with them, fishing, fund raisers, hiking, and creating magical moments we all cherish.

A second move inland to Hayward, Wisconsin, gave John the opportunity to create his dream workshop. Building things for their home, projects for his children, and grandchildren, and pieces for charity auctions. John and Shirley had so many fabulous friends both in Stone Lake and Hayward. While being a part of these communities he was also on the Board of Wayside Chapel, The Shore Owners Association, and his heart’s favorite, The Northwoods Humane Society.

In 2017, both Shirley and Jack permanently moved to Arizona, where they were able to enjoy more family time and sunshine.





John leaves his wife Shirley Eary, who would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in April 2024.

John’s legacy carries on with his three daughters, Sherilyn Cooley (Craig), Susan Stroebel (Dan), and Nancy Denney, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, with a little girl joining the family in May.





John leaves his strong characteristics of love, compassion, generosity, commitment, a love for the lost, both human and four-legged, and his love for Jesus, as his legacy in each one of us. All who met John respected and loved him.

John passed peacefully on Dec. 10, 2023. His gentle spirit and heart of a lion will be dearly missed.





In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to: Northwoods Human Society, 10812 N. O’Brien Hill Rd., Hayward, WI 54843.



Information provided by the family.