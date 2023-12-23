OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior Camp Verde Council OK’s agreement for major transportation corridor improvements Prescott City Manager resigns; settlement terms not released House on Fire Watch for temporary traffic changes in Cottonwood Montezuma Castle among Arizona national park sites combating vandalism Yavapai Supervisors choose Brown as 2024 chairman, Michaels vice chair

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Playing live, 'Nutcracker' musicians bring unseen signature to holiday staple

Ballet Arizona musicians, bottom, and dancers rehearse for the "Nutcracker", Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Phoenix prior to an upcoming performance. A pit full of musicians is part of the tradition of the holiday staple for Ballet Arizona and many other productions around the world. Shows use recordings as they weather costs or crises like recessions. But fans, musicians and the unions that represent them say the live music brings an unseen signature to each show. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Ballet Arizona musicians, bottom, and dancers rehearse for the "Nutcracker", Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Phoenix prior to an upcoming performance. A pit full of musicians is part of the tradition of the holiday staple for Ballet Arizona and many other productions around the world. Shows use recordings as they weather costs or crises like recessions. But fans, musicians and the unions that represent them say the live music brings an unseen signature to each show. (AP Photo/Matt York)

YVONNE GONZALEZ, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 23, 2023 12:44 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News