6 Last-Chance Lululemon ‘End Of Year Scores’ to Buy Before Boxing Day Ends

Align High-Rise Pant 25", from $29 (was $118)

Lululemon

Specs:

Material: Nylon + Lycra Elastane

Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.

Colors/Patterns: Pale Raspberry, Red Merlot, Diamond Dye Pitch Grey Graphite Grey, Powder Blue, Diamond Dye Light Sage Medium Olive, Pink Peony, Kohlrabi Green, Sonic Pink, Pastel Blue, Delicate Mint

As part of the End Of Year Scores event, you can get the famous Align leggings with a 25” seam starting at $39. The final prices vary by size and color/pattern, but there are currently plenty of options to choose from.

What shoppers are saying: “These are perfect to work out or just wear every day.”

Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie, $79 (was $118)

Lululemon

Specs:

Material: Cotton + Elastane

Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.

Colors/Patterns: Sheer Blue, Meadowsweet Pink, Dahlia Mauve

The Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie is a versatile layering piece, whether you’re heading to a morning workout in the chilly weather or just running a quick errand out of the house. We recommend sizing up if you’re going for a more oversized look.

What shoppers are saying: “I wear this everywhere.”

Flow Y Bra Nulu, $39 (was $48)

Lululemon

Specs:

Material: Nylon + Lycra Elastane + Polyester

Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.

Colors/Patterns: Sonic Pink, Storm Teal, Dark Lavender, Dahlia Mauve, Deep Luxe, Iridescent Floral Multi

This lightweight, “designed for yoga” sports bra made of sweat-wicking material is a must for low-impact exercise — even if it’s just a long walk. With plenty of stretch, it’s comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Buy the matching pants for cute convenience.

What shoppers are saying: “Great support for a slower flow day or just to wear under sweatshirts.”

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Wunder Puff, $39 (was $68)

Lululemon

Specs:

Material: Recycled Polyester + Nylon

Care: Spot clean.

Colors/Patterns: Black, White, Rhino Grey

If you’ve never owned one of Lululemon’s trendy belt bags, now is your chance. This is one of the more premium styles, offering a spacious 2L capacity and chic quilted exterior that’ll go with any outfit. It even comes in several neutral color options.

What shoppers are saying: “Love the Everywhere Belt Bags, especially the 2L bags. This puffer belt bag is soft and so trendy. I can fit everything I need in it and I have gotten so many compliments! These bags are so worth the money.”

Wunder Puff Jacket, $199 (was $298)

Lululemon

Specs:

Material: Nylon + Lycra Elastane + Recycled Polyester + Polyester + White goose down + Polyurethane

Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.

Colors/Patterns: Heathered Natural Ivory, Roasted Brown, Meadowsweet Pink, Medium Forest

If you’re in need of a cozy jacket, you’re in luck. The stylish Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket is nearly $100 off right now and comes in a collection of trendy colors. It’s even water-repellent, so you can wear it on those nasty winter weather days .

What shoppers are saying: “The Wunder Puff Jacket is so dreamy! I love the warmth, softness and style. So happy with this amazing puffer!”

Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top, From $29 (was $68)

Lululemon

Specs:

Material: Nylon + Lycra Elastane

Care: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low.

Colors/Patterns: Black, White, Storm Teal, Rhino Grey, Dark Forest, Aero Blue, Java.

For a top with excellent built-in support, the Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top is perhaps the best style you’ll find at Lululemon. This top is made for serious training, with material that’s breathable enough to get you through even your sweatiest workouts.

What shoppers are saying: “Ran my first marathon in this top. I had no issues, I love it! Can’t wait to buy it in more colors.”