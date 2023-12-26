OFFERS
Aaron Rodgers Had a Two Word Response to Lions Ending NFC North Title Drought

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 7:56 p.m.

New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers may have left Wisconsin for the bright lights of New York City, but in some ways, he’s still a Packer at heart.

Rodgers visibly rolled his eyes when Pat McAfee started the Minnesota Vikings’ “Skol” chant on Tuesday’s episode of his eponymous show, and the former Green Bay Packers quarterback gave a very blunt take on the Detroit Lions winning their first NFC North title since 1993.

When asked how he felt about the Lions clinching their division with Week 16's 30—24 win over the Vikings, Rodgers said, “Not happy.”

“Although I’m in New York, I definitely still want the green and gold to take the North every year,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “But [the Lions] got a good football team. Jared’s had a really nice season, obviously St. Brown is a fantastic receiver… Jahmyr’s had a really nice year, and always been a fan of Montgomery, the way he runs the ball, his toughness.”

"Jared Goff has had a really nice season and Amon-Ra St. Brown is a fantastic receiver..

They've got a good football team and the NFC is pretty wide open" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7K4HtgdXwS

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2023

Rodgers added that he thought the NFC was “pretty wide open” given this year's results.

The Ravens recently dismantled the 49ers in a statement win, Philadelphia and Dallas have each recorded inconsistent performances of late, and the Lions suffered ugly losses to the Packers and Bears within the past month.

In any case, Detroit can still thank Rodgers for finally leaving the division, as his exit has paved the way for more diverse NFC North winners to be crowned in the future. 

