Aldi Is Selling a Sleek Cold Press Juicer for Just $35, and It's Guaranteed to Fly Off Shelves

Nathan Hutsenpiller
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 8:30 p.m.

This year may be already coming to an end, but Aldi is still pushing out can’t-miss deals until we officially drop the ball on New Year's Eve. The popular German-owned grocery chain has provided its customers with a slew of amazing items this year, and even though Santa has already returned to the North Pole, there are still plenty of gifts to be given.

Those who are interested in making their own juices at home need not look further than their local Aldi store, as the grocer has just released an Ambiano Juice Extractor and Cold Press Juicer, each conveniently priced at just $34.99. Each appliance features non-slip feet to keep them firmly in place on your kitchen counter as well as a simple and sleek design that looks great in any kitchen setting.

Ambiano Juice Extractor

Aldi

The Cold Press Juicer can be adjusted between “on” and “reverse” while juicing your favorite fruits and comes with two cups and a cleaning brush. The Juice Extractor comes with an extra-large chute for processing whole fruits and vegetables and features two speeds for ease of use. A 1-liter juice cup is also included in the set.

Ambiano Cold Press Juicer

Aldi

Juice presses that are designed for at-home use can retail anywhere from $50 to over $500, making it unnecessarily difficult to decide which one is best for you. What’s nice about purchasing from Aldi, however, is that you get the company's track record for quality products while also taking advantage of their extremely low prices.

If you are just getting started on your juicing journey and are unsure of where to begin, Aldi offers an easy place to start that doesn’t break the bank. And if you are interested in what other deals the popular grocery chain has to offer, be sure to check out this amazing 3-piece kettlebell set that's perfect for working off that pesky holiday weight. 

