OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Aldi's 3-Pack of Airtight Food Containers Is Only $10, Giving Fans a Reason to Clear the Shelves

Ni'Kesia Pannell
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 10:30 p.m.

Christmas may be behind us, but that hasn't stopped Aldi from dropping off some amazing gifts for its beloved customers. And no, we're not talking about that "incredibly dangerous" snack shoppers have rated a "15/10" in taste. 

While the aforementioned is definitely one to talk about, the latest chat-worthy item debuting from the German-based grocer is found in the always credible weekly Aldi Finds. Hitting store shelves this week, the Crofton 3-Pack Rotating Lock Container Set is a true steal of a deal and at just $9.99 per pack, it's guaranteed to fly right off shelves just as quickly as it landed on them. 

Crofton 3-Pack Rotating Lock Container Set

Aldi

Related: The Surprise Aldi Item That Shoppers Say 'Knocks' Your Favorite Restaurant's 'Out of the Park'

Equipped with a 4.6-, 7.6- and 10.1-cup option, each pack is BPA free and dishwasher safe. They also feature a stackable, space saving design along with airtight lids. The clear plastic container design makes it easy to see what you're storing in each and can house anything from pasta to flour to snacks. 

While these may not seem like a big deal to some, those who are into decanting their kitchen know how expensive it can be to pick up just one of these airtight containers, let alone a whole 3-pack. For context, one small turn-and-lock container from pricier retail spaces can be priced at $7.99 each, so finding a 3-pack deal — with multiple sizes — is a deal worth checking out.

If you're not completely sold on the newest Crofton addition, it's always good to remember that with a price this low, you won't lose much by giving it a try. And if it turns out that you absolutely love it, you've just made a decision that will probably change the way you keep things organized in your home.

Up next: Customers Say This Surprising Item Was the 'Biggest Disappointment' Grocery Item of 2023

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News