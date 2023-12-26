Elizabeth Hurley Shares Holiday Wishes With Wild Bikini-Clad Pic

Elizabeth Hurley wanted to wish her fans a happy holidays with a photo on social media, with the English actress going for a unique sultry picture that immersed her in a wintery landscape.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram on Dec. 25 with the seasonal snap, which featured Hurley with glittery gold skin, a gold bikini, and matching oversized sunglasses.

She was edited to have a Santa hat on, with the background showing snow-covered mountains as white wolves surrounded her. The picture even had a large owl flying in the corner.

"Happy Christmas to all my friends, family and followers- you make my world go round 💗💗🩷🩷," wrote Hurley in the caption.

"Golden Goddess," wrote a fan, as someone else joked around, saying, "Be careful not to get caught by the wolves."

A third chimed in, "Still Got It Babe! 🔥🔥🔥😍."

Many more shared well wishes with Hurley and thanked her for her kind message.

The bikini-clad image of Hurley might be wishful thinking on her part, as she posted photos wearing a fuzzy white coat, black leggings and tall lace-up boots in Herefordshire, England a few days ago.

While it was bright and sunny in the snaps, with Hurley writing, "Glorious day in Herefordshire 💗💗💗💗," it probably wasn't warm enough to be lounging in a swimsuit.

The Austin Powers actress often shows off her fitted figure and her extensive swimsuit collection on Instagram, and she also has her own swimwear line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Recently, she escaped the cold weather of winter with a relaxing trip to Thailand, where she stayed at a spa resort. Hurley brought fans along as she swam in the pool, relaxed in the sauna and tried out other various offerings of the resort. Throughout her visit, she modeled a bunch of trendy swimsuits in a variety of colors, including a white one-piece and a bright red triangle bikini.

