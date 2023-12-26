OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Tue, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Elizabeth Hurley Shares Holiday Wishes With Wild Bikini-Clad Pic

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 8:44 p.m.

Elizabeth Hurley wanted to wish her fans a happy holidays with a photo on social media, with the English actress going for a unique sultry picture that immersed her in a wintery landscape.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram on Dec. 25 with the seasonal snap, which featured Hurley with glittery gold skin, a gold bikini, and matching oversized sunglasses.

She was edited to have a Santa hat on, with the background showing snow-covered mountains as white wolves surrounded her. The picture even had a large owl flying in the corner.

"Happy Christmas to all my friends, family and followers- you make my world go round 💗💗🩷🩷," wrote Hurley in the caption.

"Golden Goddess," wrote a fan, as someone else joked around, saying, "Be careful not to get caught by the wolves."

A third chimed in, "Still Got It Babe! 🔥🔥🔥😍." 

Many more shared well wishes with Hurley and thanked her for her kind message. 

The bikini-clad image of Hurley might be wishful thinking on her part, as she posted photos wearing a fuzzy white coat, black leggings and tall lace-up boots in Herefordshire, England a few days ago. 

While it was bright and sunny in the snaps, with Hurley writing, "Glorious day in Herefordshire 💗💗💗💗," it probably wasn't warm enough to be lounging in a swimsuit. 

The Austin Powers actress often shows off her fitted figure and her extensive swimsuit collection on Instagram, and she also has her own swimwear line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Recently, she escaped the cold weather of winter with a relaxing trip to Thailand, where she stayed at a spa resort. Hurley brought fans along as she swam in the pool, relaxed in the sauna and tried out other various offerings of the resort. Throughout her visit, she modeled a bunch of trendy swimsuits in a variety of colors, including a white one-piece and a bright red triangle bikini.

Next: Elizabeth Hurley's Best Bikini Moments of 2023

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News