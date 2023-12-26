OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Tue, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Kylie and Donna Kelce Celebrate ‘The Best Gift of All’ in Sweet Photo Together

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 9:39 p.m.

Donna Kelce celebrated Christmas while supporting her son Jason Kelce at his football game on Dec. 25, with his wife, Kylie Kelce, by her side.

The two marked the occasion with a cute photo together, with Donna and Kylie wearing special Santa hats in the Philadelphia Eagles colors and the logo for Eagles Autism Foundation, an organization led by the Eagles and the team's owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, which works to raise money for autism research and care.

Completely decked out in Eagles gear, Donna and Kylie also posed with Mama Kelce's Cookies, created by Donna and sold at the Eagles' Christmas game against the New York Giants. All of the proceeds from the event were donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"The best gift of all: an Eagles WIN and raising money for our Eagles autism community🎄🦅," read the caption alongside the sweet family photo.

"Two queens. From an autism mom (and new Eagles fan!), thank you for what you’re doing! 💚🦅," wrote a fan, as many more thanked the two for their support for the charity and community. 

"Our city is so lucky to have such a generous and compassionate family 💚🦅," said another, as a third thought similarly, commenting, "Such authentic, down to earth, approachable, caring women! Thank you both for all you do!"

Along with the great work for the Eagles Autism Foundation, the football team was also able to take home a win on Dec. 25, beating the Giants with a score of 33 to 25. This came after three weeks of losses, with the Eagles' last win occurring against the Buffalo Bills during their game on Nov. 26.

While Jason was playing at his home field in Philly, his younger brother and fellow football player Travis Kelce was playing in the game between his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Unfortunately, the Chiefs were unable to cinch a win. 

Next: What Holiday Tradition Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce Have in Common

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News