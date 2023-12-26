OFFERS
Luka Doncic’s Dominance Left Mavericks Teammate at Loss for Words After Christmas Win

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 10 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic put on a show on Christmas against the Phoenix Suns, dropping 50 points as he propelled the Mavs to victory.

Doncic is in the midst of an incredible season in 2023-24, and his performances of late have left his teammates stunned.

After the win on Monday night, Dallas forward Derrick Jones Jr. perfectly broke down what it’s been like playing alongside Doncic this season, and he offered plenty of high praise to the 24-year-old.

“I have never been on a team where someone is scoring the ball like this at such a high rate and also getting his teammates involved and making sure that everybody feels comfortable on the floor. It’s incredible. It’s amazing. I have never seen this before,” Jones said of Doncic, via Grant Asfeth of DallasBasketball.com.

With Kyrie Irving on the mend following a heel contusion that has kept him sidelined for the past eight games, Doncic has taken up an even bigger role for the Mavericks. 

This season, he’s averaging 33.5 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.5 rebounds per game, while shooting at a career-best 38.7% clip from three-point range. In 11 games during the month of December, Doncic is averaging 37.3 points and 11.6 assists per night. 

Doncic is taking and making some ridiculously difficult shots while also finding quality looks for his teammates at an extremely high rate, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his comrades.

