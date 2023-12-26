Patriots’ Bill O’Brien Throws Support Behind Mac Jones Amid Brutal Season

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien still “feels good” about Mac Jones being a solid quarterback in the NFL, despite the signal-caller’s struggles this season.

Jones has been benched four times this year with the latest happening in the Patriots’ 10-7 loss to the New York Giants in Week 12. Through 12 weeks in the ’23 campaign, Jones threw 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In spite of Jones’s struggles, O’Brien told reporters on Tuesday that he still believes in the third-year quarterback.

“I feel good about Mac Jones. I really do,” O’Brien said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I think Mac Jones is a smart guy. He’s a very hard worker. He’s really done a good job in this situation here of being a good teammate. Look, these are things that happen in the course of a lot of careers. You have some ups and downs. … I think Mac is going to be just fine.”

With Jones benched, backup quarterback Bailey Zappe has led the Patriots (4–11) in their last four games that include the team’s 26-23 win against the Denver Broncos (7–8) in Week 16. Zappe threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns to help New England secure its second win in its last eight games.

The Patriots will go on the road to face the Buffalo Bills (9–6) in an AFC East showdown in Week 17.