'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Net Worth In 2023

Ree Drummond's net worth in 2023 means she can live a life far more luxurious than the down-home vibe she gives off.

Already a successful blogger, Drummond was initially reluctant to become a TV star and turned down the Food Network more than once.

"Neither of us really jumped into it," she admitted. "I wasn't always convinced that was the direction I wanted to go," Drummond says. "I'm a writer and a photographer—I'm totally aware that doesn't always translate to TV."

It wasn't until the network agreed to film on her massive Oklahoma family ranch that she gave in, and it completely changed her life in a lot of ways ... and it changed her net worth by a lot, too.

Find out the Pioneer Woman's net worth and how she made it (and how it measures up to her mega-rich husband's!).

How did Ree Drummond become famous?

Before she became the Pioneer Woman, Anna Marie "Ree" Drummond had aspirations of becoming an attorney.

After she graduated from Bartlesville High School in Oklahoma in 1987, she moved to Los Angeles, where she first studied broadcast journalism, then gerontology, at the University of Southern California. According to the New Yorker, she worked for a marketing company after college, then planned on going to Chicago and enrolling in law school—but then fate intervened.

While visiting her Oklahoma home town before going to the Windy City, Drummond met Ladd Drummond. They fell in love and she nixed the move to Chicago in favor of pursuing romance. The pair married in 1996 and she moved to his ranch.

In 2006, Ree launched her Pioneer Woman blog, and it was a massive success: Within three years, she had 11 million visitors a month, and by 2011, more than 23 million views every month and roughly $1 million in revenue.

In 2009, she launched TastyKitchen.com, a recipe-sharing site, and released her first cookbook, The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Recipes from an Accidental Country Girl. It wasn't until 2011 that she launched her Food Network show, The Pioneer Woman, and by then she was already rich!

What is Ree Drummond's net worth in 2023?

Ree Drummond's net worth in 2023 is estimated at $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This doesn't include the wealth from her husband, Ladd Drummond (more on that below).

Why is Ladd Drummond worth so much?

Ladd Drummond's net worth in 2023 dwarfs his wife's, coming in at an estimated $200 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. This is thanks to his massive land ownership, which Modern Farmer places in the top 100 in the United States, as well as the value of the cattle on his property.

Ladd, along with brothers Tim and Chuck, is a partner in Drummond Land & Cattle Co., a ranch that dates all the way back to 1882. On top of the cash they make from the cattle ranch, the Drummonds make a cool $2 million annually from the government to rent out some of their land for wild horses and burros, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

How much property does Ladd Drummond own?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Drummonds own a massive 433,000 acres. To put that into perspective, that's 676.5625 square miles. If you were to drive 676 miles straight without stopping, at an average highway speed of 65 mph, it would take you 10 hours.

More simply put, that is a whole freakin' lot of land and wealth—and it's been in the Drummonds' family for generations, possibly with some very sketchy origins that has ties to Killers of the Flower Moon.

Are the Drummonds selling their ranch?

Only a very small fraction of it! In August 2023, the Drummonds reportedly put their Drummond South Ranch—8,418 acres of the 433,000 acres they own—up for sale for $18.8 million

How many cattle do the Drummonds own?

The Drummonds own more than 2,500 cattle. Yes, you herd that right!

Why did Ree and Ladd build a new house?

Ree explained to PEOPLE that the house they raised their children in—and that Ladd grew up in—needed some major repairs that weren't going to be easy to manage.

​​​​"It wasn't a charming 50-year-old house," she said. "We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix."

Ree, Ladd and their son, Todd, moved into a smaller new house they built on the property, and Ree says that after they construct a new main home, the smaller abode can serve as a guest house for the kids when they visit.

How much does Ree Drummond make a year?

Ree Drummond's annual salary isn't publicly known, but based on ranges of other Food Network stars, she likely makes anywhere between $5 million and $25 million per year thanks to her TV show, cookbooks, product line, retail store, bed and breakfast, blog and magazine. Phew!

How much does Ree Drummond make per episode?

Reports have placed Ree Drummond's pay per episode at around $50,000, but those haven't been substantiated anywhere, so take that with a grain of salt.

Is Pioneer Woman only sold at Walmart?

Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman brand of items—which runs the gamut from furniture to cookware, serveware, bakeware, stationery, home decor, clothing, shoes, accessories, gardening tools, appliances, seasonings, Keurig K-Cups, craft kits and more—is indeed only available at Walmart. (That is, unless you purchase them used or secondhand!)

Why is The Pioneer Woman living in a smaller house?

The Drummonds built a new, smaller house when the house in which they raised their children had too many issues, including a faulty foundation. In 2022, she explained to PEOPLE that she, Ladd and son Todd moved into a new, smaller house temporarily while waiting to build their new main house because they simply didn't need all that space anymore—especially since Todd was their only child living at home at the time.

"When we build our main house, we're only doing one or two bedrooms, so it's not going to be a big mega house. But right now, we're happy in the guest house. And this may be our 'house, house' for the time being," she said at the time. "It's very comfortable and again, simple. We had to be very selective about what we brought here."

Does Pioneer Woman cook in her own house?

Nope, but she does cook on one of her properties. Ree cooks in the lodge, which is also on the Drummond family ranch, but that isn't where she resides. She explained to Parade, "If it had to be at our house, I don't think we could do any of it, because our house is definitely the real world. You need a place to close the door and just be in your yoga pants."

How much does it cost to stay at Ree Drummond's Boarding House?

Depending on which suite you choose to stay in at the Pioneer Woman's Boarding House and when you book your stay, it will cost from about $209 to $289 per night.

