Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Tue, Dec. 26
Robert Saleh Addresses Decision Not to Call Joe Flacco After Aaron Rodgers’s Injury

Wilton Jackson
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 8:51 p.m.

When New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered his devastating Achilles injury in the team’s season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, coach Robert Saleh had the opportunity to re-sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to fill in for the four-time NFL MVP.

Flacco spent the better part of three seasons with the Jets as a backup to Sam Darnold in 2020, quarterbacks Mike White and Josh Johnson in ’21 and Zach Wilson in ’22. In that time, Flacco played in 12 games and threw for 2,253 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

But rather than call Flacco for a potential return to The Big Apple, Saleh elected to start Wilson with Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien as the team’s backup signal-callers. When Saleh was asked why he didn’t re-sign Flacco, he said it was merely a “decision” the franchise made based on things that were already in place prior to the season.

“I love the way he prepares,” Saleh said. “…It’s just a decision we made in terms of the quarterback room and the way we developed it over the course of OTAs and training camp.”

Robert Saleh talks on not giving Joe Flacco a call earlier in the season:

"We love Joe first and foremost... it's just a decision we made." pic.twitter.com/4hc8hUeSmx

— Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 26, 2023

The Jets will face a Flacco-led Cleveland Browns team on Thursday as they seek to clinch a playoff berth for the first time in three years. Although Flacco enjoyed his time with the Jets, he told reporters on Tuesday that he is thrilled for his current opportunity in Cleveland.

“I’m happy to be where I am, that’s for sure,” Flacco said, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

The Jets (6–9) will face the Browns (10–5) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football.

News