OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

20 Fancy-ish Recipes for the Ultimate New Year's Eve Dinner Party at Home

Jessica Formicola
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 9:01 p.m.

If you are anything like me, you avoid going out on New Year's Eve at all costs. That doesn't necessarily mean that you don't want to celebrate and tantalize the taste buds though. Special meals don't necessarily have to be difficult to prepare and these New Year's Eve dinner at-home recipes prove it!

Related: 25 Best New Year's Eve Finger Foods

Best New Year's Eve Dinner Recipes

True, they may take a little extra time to make, but isn't that worth WOW-ing your friends and family ringing in the New Year? These are 20 of our favorite fancy dinner party meals that we hope you enjoy as much as we do! 

For those who love seafood, there's Squid Ink Pasta with White Wine Cream Sauce and Bechamel Baked Scallops. For the carnivores, try Crab-Stuffed Tenderloin or Grilled Filet with Garlic Brandy Butter. And you can never go wrong with Classic Cornish Hens and Crispy Duck a l'Orange.

Related: 35 Best Christmas Cocktails

Marry Me Chicken

Krista Marshall

If your New Year's Eve includes a proposal, this simple chicken supper is a must. Browned chicken breasts in a flavorful sun-dried tomato cream sauce.

Get the recipe: Marry Me Chicken

Related: 60 Best Lemon Chicken Dinners

Champagne Risotto with Seared Scallops and Peas

Ben Rayl

Champagne, risotto and scallops are all fancy on their own, but on the same plate, they are WOW!

Get the recipe: Champagne Risotto with Seared Scallops and Peas

Squid Ink Pasta with White Wine Cream Sauce

Savory Experiments

Squid ink pasta and white cream sauce give this dish a "black tie effect."

Get the recipe: Squid Ink Pasta with White Wine Cream Sauce

Chicken Piccata

Krista Marshall

This restaurant favorite is easy to make at home.

Get the recipe: Chicken Piccata

Crab-Stuffed Tenderloin

Savory Experiments

Crab and beef tenderloin are both impressive dinners, but this time they are in the same delicious dish.

Get the recipe: Crab-Stuffed Tenderloin

Parchment Baked Roasted Red Pepper Salmon

Half Baked Harvest

A delicious salmon supper, that has almost no cleanup.

Get the recipe: Parchment Baked Roasted Red Pepper Salmon

Classic Cornish Hens

Savory Experiments

Serve every party guest their own individual tasty bird.

Get the recipe: Classic Cornish Hens

White Pesto Lasagna

Half Baked Harvest

Lasagna might be comfort food, but that doesn't mean it can't feel special too.

Get the recipe: White Pesto Lasagna

Classic Prime Rib

Parade

You can never go wrong with a perfectly cooked prime rib supper.

Get the recipe: Classic Prime Rib

Roasted Leg of Lamb

Savory Experiments

Cooking lamb is easier than you think, and this one is flavored with herbs and Dijon mustard.

Get the recipe: Roasted Leg of Lamb

Related: 35 Best Ground Lamb Recipes

Sweet Roasted Goose

Savory Experiments

Goose is something that will always impress a crowd.

Get the recipe: Sweet Roasted Goose

Orange, Anise and Thyme Roasted Turkey

Savory Experiments

A roasted turkey with unique flavors.

Get the recipe: Orange, Anise and Thyme Roasted Turkey

Bechamel Baked Scallops

Savory Experiments

Seared scallops are then baked in a spiced white cream sauce.

Get the recipe: Bechamel Baked Scallops

Butter Sage Pork Chops

Savory Experiments

Sear these in a cast iron skillet and then finish in the oven for a juicy, tender chop.

Get the recipe: Butter Sage Pork Chops

Cast Iron Lemon Chicken

Savory Experiments

Lemon chicken might not seem fancy, but this dish proves that wrong.

Get the recipe: Cast Iron Lemon Chicken

Garlic Butter Steak

Savory Experiments

The only thing that could make filet mignon better is some garlic butter.

Get the recipe: Garlic Butter Steak

Chicken with Shallots

Savory Experiments

This colorful chicken supper looks so pretty on the plate, but is budget-friendly thanks to chicken thighs.

Get the recipe: Chicken with Shallots

Crispy Duck a l'Orange

Savory Experiments

If you think duck is too complicated to make at home, think again!

Get the recipe: Crispy Duck a l'Orange

Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Savory Experiments

A traditional celebratory dinner gets a nice "bark" from a coffee crust.

Get the recipe: Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Linguine with White Clam Sauce

Savory Experiments

A light, delicious pasta supper that is hands-on fun.

Get the recipe: Linguine with White Clam Sauce

Related: 101 Best Pasta Suppers

Krista Marshall

Up next, 60 Kid-Friendly Appetizers for New Year's Eve

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News