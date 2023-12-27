A major airport just introduced 'therapy llamas' for travelers

While the issue of "emotional support animals" has been a controversial one in recent years (after the chaos that ensued in the brief period when travelers were allowed to bring their pets if they provided emotional comfort, most major U.S. airlines banned non-service animals in the cabin by 2021), Portland International Airport has decided to go in a different direction.

To provide some levity and comfort to the 750,000 passengers expected to pass through it before the end of 2023, the airport has been bringing in two 400-pound llamas into one of its concourses.

Related: TSA says 'too many' people accidentally x-ray their pets when going through security

Dubbing it the "Llama Parade," airport authorities have organized visits of two llamas from the local Portland Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas farm to the airport's Concourse C at three points in December. Travelers' delight at seeing two fuzzy creatures they can come close to as they're going to their gate has been so great that they may make another surprise appearance before the year is over.

View the original article to see embedded media.

'The best parts of what makes Portland weird and llamazing...'

"Well, it turns out that our visit to Portland International Airport is going viral!" reads a Facebook (META) - Get Free Report post by a group for one of the llamas. "We love how much this city welcomes uniqueness and the best parts of what makes Portland weird and 'llamazing.'"

More Travel:

In the video posted on the social media platform, the llamas are seen walking past Concourse C establishments like Vino Volo, Timberline Lodge and Cafe Yumm. As part of the procession, the llama handler stops them in front of different restaurants and shops for travelers to come close to and interact with the llamas.

'They were welcomed with open arms...'

The tradition actually goes back at least a decade, when Portland first tested bringing in the llamas as a surprise to travelers during the holidays. This time, the two llamas wore Christmas wraps with sparkles and jingle bells as well as antler-style headbands to make them look like reindeer.

Throughout the year, Portland International Airport also brings out other types of animals like cats and puppies for a similar non-holiday experience.

"It was wonderful to see how many smiles they brought to travelers and the PDX team while they were here," Port of Portland Marketing Manager Allison Ferre said in a statement. "They were welcomed with open arms as we knew Portland would do."

The video clearly shows just how happy harried travelers are to encounter and be permitted to approach the llamas even as some on social media poked fun at what would happen if the llamas were accidentally let loose in the airport.

"I would not board my plane if the llamas were at the airport the same time as me," Kaila Thompson wrote under one of the Instagram videos of the llamas walking through the airport.

"It's SO Portland! I hope you took a footsie/hoovesie pic on the carpet!" a travel blogger named Sue wrote in reference to the Airport's iconic geometric shape carpet on which many travelers photograph their feet after coming to or leaving Portland.