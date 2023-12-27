A top-selling robot vacuum that's $301 off in Amazon's after Christmas sales makes shoppers’ lives ‘80x easier’

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every household deals with its fair share of debris, allergens, and dander — whether you have “two kids, one dog and two kittens” or “tons of cooking, planting, crafting, etc going on” (or all of the above). And perhaps you're also realizing that post holiday merriment comes with post holiday mess.

These are just some of the scenarios in which Shark’s AI Ultra Voice Control Robot vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation has helped keep Amazon shoppers’ homes clean despite their individual odds. And while some five-star reviewers previously called the robot vacuum “worth every single penny,” it’s now even cheaper in Amazon after-Christmas sales.

You can get Shark’s high-tech robot vacuum for 50% off in the 60-day waste bin capacity, making it now just $298. Shoppers note that the bagless receptacle, housed in the base of the machine, exceeded the expected capacity, though, lasting as many as 10 extra days before needing to be emptied. With that longevity along with voice control compatibility, several streamlining functions in the accompanying app, and a self-cleaning, anti-hair wrap brush roll, this Shark device makes cleaning both hard floors and carpets exceptionally convenient. And from first use, the brand’s “Matrix Clean Navigation” has the cleaner methodically charting a grid-like route to ensure every spot is covered and every speck accounted for.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control and Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $298 (was $599) on Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum with Matrix Clean Navigation Courtesy of Amazon

One shopper said, “after the robot completed the first cleaning, magically, a map of the house appeared and once I got the image turned right-side up, it was simple to name the rooms.” As for performance, the person added: “I mentioned the fairly deep-pile carpet in the bedroom. The robot handled it with aplomb. There was a noticeable change in speed and ease of operation but it pushed through without a whimper.”

Another shopper had said the vacuum “makes our life 80x easier” when they first purchased this Shark, then doubled back a year later to update their review and reveal it’s “still totally worth it.”

The robot vacuum returns to its dock when the battery is low and it’s time to recharge, making cheerful sounds along the way to signal its actions (one Amazon shopper who left a video review commented “I love that tone; it tells me when it’s done”).

In the SharkClean App, where you can control your Shark from your phone and set your customized cleaning schedule, you’ll also find more resources and tips for how to maximize the benefits of the robot vacuum. With so many reviewers touting this little guy’s ability to suction up tons of hair even when up against shedding pets, teenage girls, and high-pile carpets (fluffier styles with long fibers) yet remain tangle-free, it seems like getting one at a half-off discount will get you closer to cleaner floors with less hassle.

Shop the Shark AI Ultra voice controlled, self-emptying robot vacuum for just $298 on Amazon while you can.

