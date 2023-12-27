OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Critics of His Activation Off Injured Reserve

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 2:08 a.m.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was activated from Injured Reserve on Dec. 20, the date his 21-day practice window was set to close.

In order to clear a roster spot for Rodgers’ return, the Jets released fullback Nick Bawden. Despite Bawden being signed back to New York’s practice squad, there were some football fans who criticized Rodgers for taking up a roster spot despite not intending to play this season.

On Tuesday, during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that the decision to come back to the active roster was not made by him.

"I assumed I was going to go on IR," Rodgers said. "I asked to be put on IR, but there was a conversation, 'Do you want to practice?' I said not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works.”

Rodgers also took issue with people “coming up with conspiracies about my injury” and those who were critical of his return from IR, suggesting his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine was the true cause of their unrest.

"I asked to be put on IR because I didn't wanna practice at the expense of somebody getting cut..

I didn't feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab but obviously I got overruled there" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XHmsGTfxL3

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2023

Rodgers said he was “overruled” on his request to remain on IR and the team made the decision to activate him and add him to the Jets’ 53-man roster in order for him to continue practicing with the team.

The four-time MVP said he personally reached out to Bawden to clear the air over the situation and explain that the decision wasn’t his to make.

Coach Robert Saleh confirmed later on Tuesday that the decision to activate Rodgers was made by himself and GM Joe Douglas, per ESPN’s Brian Costello

With Rodgers’ season over and Zach Wilson still on the mend from a concussion, Trevor Siemian will draw his second consecutive start in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News