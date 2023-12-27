Barry Sanders Pours Cold Water on Christian McCaffrey’s Chances to Win MVP

The NFL season is nearing an end and with it, the MVP conversation. The only issue is it’s anyone’s guess who’s going to take home the coveted trophy. Typically, the award is won by a quarterback, but no signal-caller has been able to separate themselves from the back—leading to some discussion on who else could win it.

Outside of the quarterbacks, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has forced his way into the conversation to win the award, but Hall of Fame tailback Barry Sanders threw cold water on it Tuesday.

“You know this award is going to a QB @ShannonSharpe,” he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I rushed for 2000 yards in 97 and they made me co-MVP with Brett Favre. I do think there is a shot #Christian will split it with (Insert QB here).”

I rushed for 2000 yards in 97 and they made me co-MVP with @BrettFavre - I do think there is a shot #Christian will split it with (Insert QB here).@espn @FirstTake — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 26, 2023

It appears the Detroit Lions legend is still not over the controversial voting from the 1997 season, where both he and Favre tied for the award, each securing 37.5% of the vote. Sanders rushed for an absurd 2,053 yards and scored a total of 14 touchdowns while the Green Bay Packers legend tallied 3,867 yards through the air and 35 touchdown passes.

McCaffrey will certainly be considered for the award, but history isn’t on his side. The last running back to win the award was Adrian Peterson in 2012, when he rushed for 2,097 yards. With two weeks left in the season, McCaffrey is sitting at 1,932 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns to lead all players.