OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Commanders Bench QB Sam Howell Ahead of Game vs. 49ers

Ian Casselberry
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 4:45 p.m.

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Washington Commanders would presumably take the opportunity to determine whether Sam Howell can be the team’s quarterback of the present and future. 

However, coach Ron Rivera has apparently seen enough from Howell after the 15 games he’s played and is making a change. Rivera announced on Wednesday that backup Jacoby Brissett will start Week 17’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

Commanders quarterback Howell has been sacked 60 times, most in the NFL.

Vincent Carchietta&solUSA TODAY Sports

Howell was benched during Week 16’s loss to the New York Jets after completing only 6 of 22 passes for 56 yards with two interceptions. 

Going with Brissett is a curious move since the Commanders have nothing left to play for this season except their 2024 draft position. And if Brissett performs well enough to lead Washington to two wins, their chances at a top-five selection could be jeopardized. 

Speaking of the draft, benching Howell would appear to be a strong indication that the Commanders are preparing to use their No. 1 pick on a quarterback. They could be in a position to select North Carolina’s Drake Maye, expected to be the second QB selected after USC’s Caleb Williams. (Howell getting bumped for a fellow Tar Heel will likely be no consolation.) 

Howell, 23, has endured a tough first season as an NFL starter. He’s thrown for 3,629 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 63.2% of his passes. Yet he also leads the league with 17 interceptions and has been sacked 60 times, more than any other NFL quarterback. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News