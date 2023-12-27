Commanders Bench QB Sam Howell Ahead of Game vs. 49ers

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Washington Commanders would presumably take the opportunity to determine whether Sam Howell can be the team’s quarterback of the present and future.

However, coach Ron Rivera has apparently seen enough from Howell after the 15 games he’s played and is making a change. Rivera announced on Wednesday that backup Jacoby Brissett will start Week 17’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Commanders quarterback Howell has been sacked 60 times, most in the NFL. Vincent Carchietta&solUSA TODAY Sports

Howell was benched during Week 16’s loss to the New York Jets after completing only 6 of 22 passes for 56 yards with two interceptions.

Going with Brissett is a curious move since the Commanders have nothing left to play for this season except their 2024 draft position. And if Brissett performs well enough to lead Washington to two wins, their chances at a top-five selection could be jeopardized.

Speaking of the draft, benching Howell would appear to be a strong indication that the Commanders are preparing to use their No. 1 pick on a quarterback. They could be in a position to select North Carolina’s Drake Maye, expected to be the second QB selected after USC’s Caleb Williams. (Howell getting bumped for a fellow Tar Heel will likely be no consolation.)

Howell, 23, has endured a tough first season as an NFL starter. He’s thrown for 3,629 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 63.2% of his passes. Yet he also leads the league with 17 interceptions and has been sacked 60 times, more than any other NFL quarterback.