Dan Marino Delights Dolphins QBs With Throwback Gifts in Secret Santa Exchange

Dan Gartland
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 6:01 p.m.

The guys in the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback room had a very merry Christmas. Not only did the team earn a last-second win over the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, the QBs got a very memorable gift from a franchise great. 

The latest episode of Hard Knocks features a scene in which the five members of the Miami quarterbacks room—Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson and coaches Darrell Bevell and Chandler Henley—exchange gifts. But they were also joined by a special guest: Hall of Fame former Dolphins QB Dan Marino. 

Marino brought gifts for everyone else—and they were absolutely thrilled with what he gave them. 

.@Tua, Uncle Dan, and the QB room had the best Secret Santa 😂#HardKnocks | @DanMarino pic.twitter.com/pEv0v5tB89

— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 27, 2023

Marino’s gift was a pair of Isotoner gloves. So why were a bunch of guys who live in South Florida so hyped to receive winter gloves? Because Marino famously starred in ads for the gloves back when he played for the Dolphins. 

“This Christmas, take care of the hands that take care of you,” Marino says in one ad for the gloves that aired in 1987. 

The gloves aren’t outrageously high-end. On the Isotoner website, they range from $34 to $55. But receiving them from the guy who pitched them on TV decades ago makes them a fantastic gift. 

