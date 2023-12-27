OFFERS
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Wed, Dec. 27
Double UOA Scores Big In $CYTK: The Rebel's Edge

Originally Published: December 27, 2023 7 p.m.

Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Tesla's Model Y revamp, Apple appealing the smartwatch ban, a big UOA hit for Cytokinetics, and CleanSpark making waves in the Bitcoin mining space. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the NBA Shocker and the Cleveland Browns. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

