Favorite Kids Snack Recall Expanded Due to Lead Poisoning

The FDA has provided more information regarding a recall of cinnamon fruit purée pouches that was first announced in the fall due to high levels of lead detected in the product.

On Nov. 9, the FDA shared the full recall of all lots of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée. This includes the product as it's sold under other private label names of Schnucks Apple Sauce 90g pouches with cinnamon and Weis Cinnamon Apple Sauce.

The initial recall provided the batch numbers for the WanaBana products being recalled, while the updated recall from the start of November included the batch numbers for the brands Schnucks and Weis. The recall instructs people to immediately get rid of the product and clean up any possible spills afterward, then wash your hands.

Initially, there were only four reported illnesses, but a new update from the CDC on Dec. 22 reveals a much larger number, with 251 cases within 34 states.

The cases included in the investigation are from individuals with a reported blood lead level of 3.5 ug/dL or higher, tested within three months of consuming one of the recalled products. Someone with lead exposure could then develop lead poisoning, with symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, constipation, fatigue, anemia, and various neurological conditions, as stated by the CDC. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you think a child might've had exposure to lead, the FDA encourages you to contact a healthcare provider to get them tested. According to UPI, AustroFoods, which produced the recalled products, stated that they will reimburse people up to $150 for lead testing.

FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones told Politico of the ongoing probe into the lead contamination of the products, "So far all of the signals we’re getting lead to an intentional act on the part of someone in the supply chain and we’re trying to sort of figure that out." The recalled products are connected to a facility in Ecuador that is currently being investigated.

Jones further stated, “We’re going to chase that data and find whoever was responsible and hold them accountable."

People who have symptoms of lead poisoning or exposure from the recalled products can file a complaint or report. The company can also be contacted at support@wanabanafruits.com.

