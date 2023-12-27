OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 27
Florida State's Keon Coleman Formally Announces Plans to Enter NFL Draft

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 7:40 p.m.

After a superb 2023 season, Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman is taking his talents to the next level.

Coleman is declaring for the NFL draft, he announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. Though he did not formally indicate as such in his farewell statement, it is expected that the Florida State wide receiver will not play in the Orange Bowl Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Florida State receiver Keon Coleman will opt out of the Orange Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

"When I first decided to come to Tallahassee, I did not know what to expect," Coleman wrote. "You exceeded all of my expectations and welcomed me with open arms... After praying and seeking guidance from God, I fully understand what the next chapter of my life entails. I am officially declaring for the 2024 NFL draft."

Coleman also went out of his way to thank the Michigan State Spartans, where he played the first two years of his career from 2021-22.

Little used as a freshman with Michigan State, Coleman was one of the lone bright spots on a bleak Spartans offense in '22. With a 13-0 Seminoles team, he broke out this season with 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns—the last figure leading the ACC.

