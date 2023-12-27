OFFERS
Giants Make Decision on QB Tommy DeVito for Sunday After Mid-Game Benching

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 4:27 p.m.

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will get the start for the team’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. With the move, Tommy DeVito will be relegated to the bench in what could end one of the best stories of the NFL season. 

DeVito burst onto the scene and became in internet sensation for New York after both Daniel Jones and Taylor went down with injuries earlier in the season. But after a rough start to Monday’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, he was replaced with Taylor and finished with just 55 passing yards after completing 9 of 16 passes. 

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) calls a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Bill Streicher&solUSA TODAY Sports

Taylor came into the game and completed 7 of his 16 pass attempts for 133 yards, but it wasn’t enough in the 33–25 losing effort. With the Giants (5–10) out of playoff contention, they’ll be playing for pride against the Rams (8–7) with kick off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox. 

