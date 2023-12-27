If you just got a new iPhone, you probably shouldn’t skip this after-Christmas deal on Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you just scored an iPhone 15 or 15 Pro for Christmas, you’re likely stoked and eager to get it set up and use the laundry list of features. Second, though, is accessorizing—be it a case, a MagSafe charger, or a handy accessory, it’s a blast.

And I found one of my favorite gadgets to use with an iPhone at a significant discount on Amazon. This Anker 622 battery pack is a record 47% off at $37 in “Misty Blue.” It magnetically attaches to the back of the iPhone (12, 13, 14, or 15) and starts recharging it wirelessly immediately.

Aside from a case, this should be your next accessory if you just got an iPhone.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery, $37 (was $70) at Amazon

At $33 off, you're not just scoring an excellent deal, but you're getting a battery pack that's purpose-built for an iPhone. Precisely, one with MagSafe (an iPhone 12 or newer), as this battery will match up with a ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone to ensure proper alignment and to keep it in place.

The "Misty Blue" shade provides a pop of color to any iPhone and case combination. As a bonus, the vibrantly colored pack is easy to keep track of. It measures just 0.5 inches thick and is similar to an average wallet, with the pack's dimensions being the same length as a credit card.

Sure, it will add some thickness to your iPhone, but considering it's securely attached with magnets, you can also use it as a grip. Folks with smaller hands who use the biggest iPhones—15 Plus or 15 Pro Max—might even find it helpful to hold the phone.

Considering the overall size, Anker pulled off some excellent engineering, as there is a 5,000mAh battery inside the 622. That equates to about a full recharge on an iPhone 15 and a 50% recharge on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. I usually keep it on the back of my iPhone and begin charging once I hit under 70% to keep it closer to fully charged—it's pretty handy on busy days when I am running around a lot.

Related: Anker GaNPrime Chargers: What You Need to Know

When charging wirelessly, it'll top out of speeds at 7.5 watts, but it can push out a faster 12 watts when you plug in via the USB-C port. Anker even includes a lengthy USB-C to USB-C charging cable in the box—you can use this to recharge the battery pack itself or to charge an iPhone or another USB-C-powered device.

It doesn't just act as a battery or phone grip; you can unfold the hidden kickstand in the back to prop up your iPhone. With it, the iPhone is attached securely and can be propped up in either a vertical or horizontal orientation. This way, you can set it up to watch a movie, scroll through socials, or even continuously swipe through TikToks.

I bring the 622 with me everywhere, and it's only second to Anker's Nano Power Bank when I need to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Considering this one magnetically attaches to the back and can give my hand a break by propping the phone up, this is an essential iPhone accessory.

And there has never been a better time to score one at just $37. I'm picking up another, and whether you just got an iPhone 15 or have been running the battery out, you should add it to your cart as well.