OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Insiders Suggest Russell Wilson’s Time With Broncos Over After Benching

Jeff Smith
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 6:02 p.m.

The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson appear to be headed for an offseason separation. Following an impressive turnaround after a rough start to the season, it seems the team is set to go in another direction. 

This was highlighted by the decision to bench Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the year, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. But going even one step further than that, multiple NFL insiders highlighted that this is likely the end of the road regarding Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos.

This, pretty clearly, is it for Russell Wilson in Denver. Broncos are on the hook for $39 million in guarantees in 2024. However, hanging on to him into 2024 would mean $37 million vesting for 2025.

So it's $39 million buyout this offseason or $37 million buyout next offseason. https://t.co/EL9DS4dj9t

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 27, 2023

If the Denver Broncos bench Russell Wilson for Jarrett Stidham, this is a clear indication that they will move on from Wilson after this season. If this happens, this will also tell you Bronco's ownership has full trust in Sean Payton.

— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 27, 2023

Wilson, who spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, played in 30 games for the Broncos. He’s posted an 11–19 record while throwing for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

If the Broncos opt to move on from Wilson, they’ll be stuck with $39 million of his contract next year. To make matters worse, if Wilson doesn’t play for the Broncos next season, it’ll mean he didn’t play a single snap under the five-year, $245 million extension he signed when joining the team, as SI’s Matt Verderame highlighted.

The Broncos aren't wrong for benching Wilson to make sure he passes a physical, but man, that's one of the worst trades/contracts in NFL history.

Consider this ... Wilson signed a five-year, $245M extension upon his arrival in Denver.

He never played a down on it.

— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 27, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News