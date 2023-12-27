OFFERS
Jason Kelce Had Comical Take on What Was Being Said During His Heated Moment With Giants

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 11:27 p.m.

The first touchdown of the Philadelphia Eagles' 33-25 win over the New York Giants Monday was an appropriate tone-setter.

With 12:27 left in the first quarter, the Eagles rammed quarterback Jalen Hurts into the end zone for what would become a 7-0 lead. Philadelphia center Jason Kelce punctuated the sequence by trash-talking the Eagles' hated rivals as Hurts celebrated his record-breaking 15th touchdown of the season.

On Wednesday's edition of New Heights, Kelce's podcast with brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, he gave a comic account of his exchange with the Giants' defenders.

"We were yapping back and forth at each other. They're talking trash, I'm talking trash," Kelce said.

"Were you seeing what presents you guys got for Christmas?" Travis joked. "'What f---ing presents you get?'"

"Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!" a mock-enraged Jason responded.

Jason’s been apologizing to @DAndreSwift a lot lately 😅 @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/1ZeEC7js9W

— New Heights (@newheightshow) December 27, 2023

Kelce also noted at the top of the segment that he'd gotten in the habit of apologizing to running back D'Andre Swift in the event of the Georgia product going down at the one-yard line—a common impetus for Philadelphia running the "Tush Push."

"Every time D'Andre Swift gets tackled at the one, I just look at him in the huddle like, 'I'm so sorry, man," Kelce said. "You know exactly what we're about to do."

