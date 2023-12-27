Joe Flacco Not Interested in Revenge as Game Against Jets Looms

Joe Flacco can add another chapter to his storybook comeback story on Thursday night when the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets. A Browns win would secure the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2020 and just its third since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999.

Flacco, though, places no additional significance on Thursday’s crucial game coming against one of his former teams.

Joe Flacco will be taking on one of his former team's Thursday night when the Cleveland Browns face the New York Jets. Sue Ogrocki&solAP

“I enjoyed my time while I was there, and it is what it is,” Flacco said, according to ESPN. “I’m happy to be where I am, that’s for sure.”

Flacco was a free agent until Cleveland signed him to its practice squad on Nov. 20. He was elevated to the active roster on Dec. 2 and started the team’s game the following day against the Rams due to injuries to the Browns’ other quarterbacks. He’s since been named the team‘s starter for the rest of the season and has led Cleveland to victory in three straight games.

Flacco, 38, started nine games for New York over the previous three seasons. The Jets had an opportunity to bring him back after Aaron Rodgers’s season-ending injury but opted to sign Tim Boyle to back up Zach Wilson instead. But Flacco isn’t interested in getting revenge against Jets on Thursday for passing on him.

“There’s 32 teams in the NFL. They’re just another one,” Flacco said. “I got a lot of guys over there I really respect and had an awesome few years in that locker room. So a lot of respect for those guys.”