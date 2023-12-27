Katie Austin and Mom Denise Show Off Toned Figures for Joint Magazine Photoshoot

Denise Austin and her daughter Katie Austin are aiming to be your New Year fitness goals in a newly-unveiled joint magazine spread.

The mama-daughter duo posed for several shots for the January/February 2024 "Transformations" issue of Women's Health, showing off their toned, athletic bods in the fresh images.

For the cover shot, the pair donned similar white and navy blue outfits comprised of midriff-baring cropped bra tops, cargo sweatpants, and sneakers. Further doubling down on the mother-daughter aesthetic, they nearly twinned head-to-toe, as even their hairstyles were identical—blonde-streaked brown tresses worn down bone straight, middle-parted.

The two "are here to motivate you" at ages "66 and 30," as text alongside their front-page photo states, adding that they are "just getting started."

The Instagram account of the publication shared a social media post unveiling the cover featuring the "fitness superstars," giving insight into their goals and how they became a "power pair."

"The Austins’ overarching purpose is the same: to help women fall in love with movement and live happier, healthier lives," the caption of the Dec. 27 upload read.

In additional captures shared from the photoshoot earlier in the day on Wednesday, Denise and Katie appeared poolside sporting swimwear in the same white and navy blue hues, while they showed off their toned figures, each performing a few fitness moves.

"Despite @katieaustin forging her way into an industry in which her mother, @deniseaustin, already had icon status, many know them separately. They embody two very different chapters, so to speak, in fitness," an additional caption explained of the Denise Austin's Daily Workout alum and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

The full Women's Health issue officially hits newsstands on Jan. 2.

