Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash as Fans Point Out Photoshop Fail in New Photo

The Kardashian family is no stranger to being called out for Photoshop fails (who could forget Kendall Jenner’s elongated arm?), and this time, it’s Kim Kardashian who’s being thrust into the spotlight for some alleged bad editing.

Among comments from fans gushing over the reality starlet's winter wonderland Christmas looks—with many pointing out that 5-year-old Chicago was her mini-me—others couldn’t get over the mishap with Kardashian's digits.

After zooming in, it looks as though the 43-year-old has two thumbs coming out from the same hand.

“Dying at the two thumbs in pic 4 😂😂” one highlighted as another implored, “Why do you have two thumbs in pic 4?” to which someone responded, “Now I need answers 😂😂.”

Responses varied with some laughing at the presumed faux pas, others running back to check picture #4 and declaring “I’m weak,” as others retorted, “same reason you have two thumbs.”

“both hands are there?” someone else hit back, as another added, “because she has 2 thumbs, and her fists are together,” an answer that suggested that Kardashian's arm was bent behind her back and both of her hands and opposing thumbs were side-by-side, giving the illusion that they are extending from the same hand as she reached for daughter North's.

The eldest Kardashian-West offspring was another focus of the photos, with many fans thrilled to see her wearing her dad’s silver-studded Balmain jacket from the Met Gala to attend the annual Christmas Eve bash.

Back in April, The Kardashians star was once again called out for photoshopping photos shared on social media, which included a bathroom bikini photo where fans said the image looked heavily distorted.

As for finger photoshop fails, it happens to the best and most royal of us, as evidenced by Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2023 holiday card with their three children. In the shot, the youngest son, Prince Louis, appears to be missing a finger, though many eagle-eyed fans assured that it wasn’t the case and that it was just an extremely large gap between his fingers as he held the chair in front of him.

