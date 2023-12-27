OFFERS
Lizzo Is 'Heartbroken' After Suffering Family Loss on Christmas Eve

Carly Silva
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 4:28 p.m.

Lizzo is saying goodbye to a very special member of her family. 

This week, the "Good as Hell" singer announced the death of her beloved family dog, Pooka, who passed away on Christmas Eve following 18 years of life. 

"I'm not ok im so heartbroken," Lizzo, 35, wrote in her Instagram post, alongside several photos from some of her sweetest moments with the pup over the years. 

Most of the pics were smiling memories of her time with Pooka, along with one photo that appeared to be taken shortly before Pooka's passing, as the dog was stretched out in bed on top of a towel while Lizzo captured a selfie of them together.

"rip Pooka," Lizzo—whose real name is Melissa Jefferson—included in her caption, while the post's final slide featured a paw Pooka's paw print saved in a box, along with her name etched in the clay.  

Earlier, the "Pink" singer shared another post dedicated to the late pup, this time featuring a single photo of her leaning down to give Pooka a kiss while her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, and sister, Vanessa Jefferson, smiled down and doted on the pooch. 

"We will always love you, Pooka Diamanté Jefferson," Lizzo captioned her first post, while sharing the dates of Pooka's long life. "4•10•2005 - 12•24•2023 🐾 💎." 

Amid the sad family loss, Lizzo did receive plenty of love and sympathy from her fans and friends, including a comment from good friend and fellow music artist SZA, who wrote, "Wait nooo !! I'm so honored [to] have met you 🥲😞😩," to Pooka. 

"🥺 we love you pooka," Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo added under the post, while tons of other followers chimed in with comments to express their condolences. 

Next: Lizzo Undergoes Head-to-Toe Transformation to Become the Grinch

