OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Luka Doncic Says Quieting the Crowd on the Road Is ’the Best Feeling in the World’

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 12:07 a.m.

Luka Doncic turned in a historic performance against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas, dropping 50 points in the outing as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a big win.

Suns fans weren’t too thrilled to see Doncic bury difficult shot after difficult shot on the holiday, and they showered him with boos while he continued racking up points. 

After the game, Doncic said to reporters that he enjoys playing in that type of hostile environment and that silencing an arena full of booing fans is “the best feeling in the world.”

“It’s great. I love playing in this environment. Especially away. It’s fun for me. When you make a shot, the whole gym is quiet. That is the best feeling in the world,” Doncic said, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life

Luka Dončić on getting boos from Phoenix Suns crowd: “It’s fun for me. When you make a shot, the whole gym is quiet. So that’s the best feeling in the world.” pic.twitter.com/eWxUMdqQNA

— Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) December 26, 2023

Doncic outscored Phoenix’s star tandem of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on his own on Christmas. The Suns’ duo combined for just 36 points, an unusually low tally for them, while Doncic led all scorers with 50

At 24 years and 300 days old, Doncic became the sixth youngest player in NBA history to record 10,000 points during Monday’s win, and the seventh fastest to the scoring milestone in terms of amount of games played, achieving the feat in the 358th game of his career.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News