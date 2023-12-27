NBA Fans Roast Pistons’ Alec Burks for Taking Mind-Boggling Shot in Closing Seconds of Record-Setting Loss

The Detroit Pistons made the kind of history no NBA team wants to be part of on Tuesday night, losing their 27th consecutive game. That set a record for the longest single-season losing streak in league history.

Detroit kept the game close until the end and had an opportunity to cut the Brooklyn Nets’ lead to two or three points with 38 seconds remaining. The Pistons wanted to get the ball to Cade Cunningham, who scored 19 points in the fourth quarter (and 41 for the game).

However, before Cunningham could get open in the corner, Alec Burks took a three-pointer with two Nets defenders on him that hit the front of the rim. Brooklyn rebounded the miss to send the Pistons into infamy.

Fans watching the game couldn’t believe that Burks chose to take a three-point shot far behind the arc and contested by two defenders rather than getting the ball to Cunningham and giving him a chance to continue scoring. They were even more upset at Burks for looking unaffected by the embarrassing loss while exchanging postgame pleasantries with Nets players.

Yep only Detroit oh the best player on the team has carried us let’s have a backup chuck one — patrick (@patrick77540371) December 27, 2023

The funniest part of the Pistons game was when Cade was unconscious and scoring on every possession, then down 5 with 38.5 secs left, the Pistons came out of a timeout and ran a play to get Alec Burks a contested three. 80 million for Monty Williams might have been a whiff high. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 27, 2023

In the last 5 years, Alec Burks has been a part of the 19-63 Cavs, the 15-50 Warriors, the 17-65 Pistons and the 2-28 Pistons. pic.twitter.com/8aM4NJcqNo — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) December 27, 2023

Alec Burks is obviously distraught.



This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/pXfGTbaSQm — Peek (@LedgieSports) December 27, 2023

Alec Burks was -25 in Pistons’ 6-point loss:



🧱 25 MINS

🧱 0 AST

🧱 2 TOV

🧱 4-11 FG pic.twitter.com/zdmVaZq4SQ — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) December 27, 2023

Alec Burks should not play another game for this franchise. It might seem like an overreaction to some, but I think it’s genuinely disrespectful to fans who pay their hard earned money to watch you lose 27 games in a row and laugh it up afterwards. Beyond unprofessional. — Jasper Apollonia (@BladeCunningham) December 27, 2023

Up next for the Pistons (2–28) are the Boston Celtics, who have the NBA’s best record at 23–6. Setting the league’s all-time record with 28 consecutive losses appears extremely likely.