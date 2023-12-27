NFL Week 16 Winners and Losers: Ravens Look Super Bowl Bound, Chiefs Struggle

Winners

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens (12–3) proved they have the pieces to beat any team in the postseason after dismantling the 49ers, 33–19, on Christmas night.

The Ravens proved they can hang with the best of the league once again Monday.

Jackson was sensational, posting a stat line of 252 yards and two touchdowns on 7.2 yards per attempt. He completed 65.7% of his passes, going 23-of-35. It’s time to stop pointing at where he ranks in terms of passing yards and touchdown passes. Jackson has gradually gotten better throughout his first season with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and this might be his best season as a passer. He’s pushing the ball downfield and not looking to run every chance he gets. The Ravens are built to play with a lead and are capable of winning the shootouts, too, evident by their Week 14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

But Baltimore is also a matchup nightmare on the defensive side. The Ravens have a complete team, which should be a scary sight for every team come the postseason.

Miami Dolphins

Some aren’t giving the Dolphins enough credit for beating a Cowboys’ squad that also has plenty to prove.

But the Dolphins (11–4) showed more than just being capable of beating a team with a winning record. Miami might finally have a complete team because of what the defense has done recently. For most of Sunday’s game, the unit contained Dallas’s explosive offense, one that didn’t just stumble on 10 wins this season.

The outcome could have been different had the Dolphins’ defense not forced the Cowboys to fumble at the 1-yard line on the opening drive. Also, the Dolphins leaned on a productive running game and weren’t heavily reliant on Tyreek Hill. Tua Tagovailoa delivered a standout performance, getting many playmakers involved. Miami proved plenty last week, but it can do a lot more by defeating the Ravens and winning the AFC East this week.

Detroit Lions

The Lions (11–4) might have been the biggest winners of Week 16, when they clinched their first division title in 30 years.

The Lions celebrated like it’s 1993 after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 30–24, on Sunday. More importantly, the Detroit defense has shown improvements in the past two games, including holding the Denver Broncos to 17 points. The Lions had their hands full against Justin Jefferson, but they forced Nick Mullens into four interceptions and allowed only 17 rushing yards.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu sealed Sunday’s win with an interception.

If the Lions continue to play this well defensively, they might be the second best team in the NFC, behind the 49ers. (The Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles haven’t played well in recent weeks.) And we shouldn’t overlook the surging Rams, who would face the Lions if the playoffs started this week. But Detroit is going to be tough to beat because of its explosive offense, which features running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis likely won’t overlook what Antonio Pierce has done the past two weeks whenever the two meet for a proper interview regarding the head coach position.

In the last two weeks, Pierce has guided the Raiders (7–8) to an upset road victory over the Chiefs and a 42-point beatdown over the Los Angeles Chargers. If that’s not enough to earn the promotion, consider this: The Raiders have a standout defense, a productive rushing attack and a 4–3 record since Pierce took over as the interim coach. The defense has been solid most of the season with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, but they got noticeably better after the team fired Josh McDaniels.

Pierce has improved all aspects of the team and quickly established a winning identity for the organization. He can probably lock up the full-time job with wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Broncos in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit to Todd Bowles for having the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–7) in first place in the NFC South this late in the season. Many overlooked the Bucs after Tom Brady retired and the team opened training camp with a quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Mayfield has been instrumental during this four-game winning streak for Tampa Bay. The quarterback might be playing the best football of his career, and he has No. 1 wideout Mike Evans and offensive coordinator Dave Canales to thank. Mayfield could be sticking around in Tampa Bay after taking a one-year, prove-it-deal.

The Bucs’ defense has also done its part, including shutting down the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 30–0 lead in the first half of Sunday’s win. The red-hot Buccaneers could clinch the division this week if they beat the New Orleans Saints at home and the Atlanta Falcons lose in Chicago.