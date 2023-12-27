Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Away From Team After Suffering Dog Bites

The Denver Nuggets announced Wednesday that forward Aaron Gordon is away from the team while recovering from dog bites to both his face and hand. The team said the incident occurred on Christmas Day and he suffered several lacerations but that he’s in “good condition.”

One of the bites was on his shooting hand and required 21 stitches, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. There’s no timetable on his return.

Gordon played in his team’s Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors and scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on the day. Details of the incident are unknown, but at the very least it’s clear that Gordon was bitten later in the day.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis&solUSA TODAY Sports

The 28-year-old is currently averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists while shooting 52.5% from the field for the reigning NBA champions. Up next, Denver will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.