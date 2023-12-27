OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 27

Wed, Dec. 27
‘Parasite’ Star Lee Sun-kyun Dead at 48

Alyssa Ray
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 4:31 a.m.

Lee Sun-kyun, who was best known for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has reportedly died. He was 48.

According to a report from the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the actor was found dead following an apparent suicide on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. local time. 

The outlet reports that police were notified after Lee left a troubling note and his car was no longer at home. "As he was pronounced dead, he wasn't taken to hospital," a fire official said, per Yonhap.

It's said Lee is survived by wife Jeon Hye-jin and their two sons.

This tragic update comes after Lee was allegedly the subject of a drug investigation, in which the actor was reportedly questioned multiple times.

In addition to his work in Parasite—in which he played the Park family patriarch, Park Dong-ik—Lee notably starred in the 2012 thriller film Helpless, the 2012 romantic comedy All About My Wife and the 2014 thriller film A Hard Day.

Yet, it was through his work in Bong Joon-ho's Parasite that he nabbed a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

He was also nominated for an International Emmy Award for his work in the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain.

Countless fans have since paid tribute to Lee on social media. For instance, one fan penned on X (formerly Twitter), "thank you for being such a great actor, lee sun-kyun."

Another chimed in, "I can’t believe this is how we lost Lee Sun-Kyun. Such a heartbreaking way to leave this world when you had such a beautiful way of helping telling stories of loss and pain."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Next: Remembering the Stars and Legends We've Lost In 2023

