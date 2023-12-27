The Dodgers Welcomed Yoshinobu Yamamoto With an Anime-Inspired Video and Fans Loved It

The Los Angeles Dodgers spent more than a billion dollars on the two biggest free agents of the MLB offseason.

First, the Dodgers secured the services of two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million deal that sent shockwaves across the baseball world.

Just a few days later, Los Angeles made another huge splash, signing Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal that put him alongside his countryman for the next decade of Dodgers baseball.

On Wednesday, Yamamoto’s deal was celebrated with an official announcement as the Dodgers took a move out of the Chargers’ social media playbook to welcome their new pitcher, making him the star of a brief anime-inspired video.

Welcome to Los Angeles, Yoshinobu Yamamoto!



ロサンゼルスへようこそ、山本由伸！ pic.twitter.com/nBVUYJpn9V — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 27, 2023

Baseball fans loved the post.

Yamamoto has yet to play an inning of Major League Baseball, but was dominant as a pro in Japan, sporting a 70–29 record, 1.82 ERA and 922 strikeouts across seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball.