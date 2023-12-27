The New Costco Cookie Shoppers Say Is So Good, You Can't Stop at Just One

Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean that we have to stop enjoying our favorite seasonal snacks. The best part about this time of year is the plethora of holiday-themed treats from our favorite bakeries, and life just wouldn't be the same if not for our ability to chow down on them whenever the craving hits. It’s for this reason that Costco will forever be revered by its customers, because the popular membership bulk warehouse just does not know how to quit whipping up fantastic bakery eats all year round.

Recently, the admin behind the popular Instagram account, Costco Hot Finds, took to her platform to let fans know of a new arrival to Costco’s bakery section, Almond Florentine Cookies, which in turn received a ton of positive feedback from her followers. The cookies, which are a Costco Bakery exclusive, feature a chocolate drizzle on top and come in a box of 16 for only $8.99.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“These are insane,” Laura exclaims while recording her package of freshly baked cookies. “They’re thin, crispy, nutty and hard to stop eating.” Laura goes on to describe the cookies as being both “delicate and delicious,” leading people to believe that it will be nearly impossible to stop at just one.

Fans of the new arrival were quickly reminded of another Costco favorite that has not been around for a while — Raspberry Crumble Cookies — however it seems that the addition of the Almond Florentine Cookies might be the substitute that they had been looking for. Those yearning for a taste of an old favorite can at least still experience the same thin and crunchy texture with each bite, albeit without the addition of raspberry.

If you are long overdue for a visit to the magical place that is Costco’s bakery department, these Almond Florentine cookies are a great option to take a risk on. And if you’re looking for a way to keep the holiday cheer alive as we approach the end of the year, the Kirkland Signature European Cookie Tin is a fantastic way to do so and comes infused with delicious Belgian chocolate. You have to appreciate Costco’s dedication to the most festive time of year.

Up next: This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe’s Frozen Treat Is the Perfect Last-Minute Party Dessert