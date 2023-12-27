The 'Thoughtful' Surprise One Security Guard Gifted Jason Kelce for Christmas

Jason Kelce's Christmas game day was made a little sweeter by one of the regular security guards at his home stadium.

The center for the Philadelphia Eagles was gifted a special Christmas surprise before his game against the New York Giants on Monday, Dec. 25, and he made sure to give a shoutout to the security guard behind the kind gesture during the latest episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

"As we were going into the stadium, the security guys were checking the cars, and one of the security guards that's always there, Al—they're like, 'Hey, Al's got something for you,'" Jason explained. "I looked over and he's got a big old box of Reese's Peanut Butter Puffs."

"So shoutout to Al," Jason, 36, added, after his younger brother chimed in to exclaim, "Big Al!"

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, went on to ask his older bro if he was able to eat a bowl of the breakfast cereal before Monday's big game, to which Jason answered, "no unfortunately, there weren't any bowls."

But, Jason was able to indulge in a bowl after the game, making the Eagles' victory over the Giants just that much sweeter.

"Shoutout to Al for bringing the Christmas spirit man," Travis stated, while Jason added that Al's gesture was very "thoughtful."

Even though Jason and the Eagles came out on top for their Christmas day matchup, the same couldn't be said for Travis and the Chiefs, who lost to the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday's game, which was attending by Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift and her whole family, including mom Andrea Swift, dad Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift—who was dressed up as Santa Claus for the outing.

Next: Fans Send Travis Kelce Love As He Addresses Throwing Helmet During Christmas Day Game