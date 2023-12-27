OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Week 17 Fantasy Football Injury Report

Jennifer Piacenti
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 9:33 p.m.

You’ve made it to the Championship! 

Hopefully all of your studs will be available to help bring home the prize, but there are a few injuries that are important to monitor.

Unfortunately, TJ Hockenson, the TE2 for the season, has suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will miss the remainder of the year.

Cole Kmet, another top tight end, is also one to keep an eye on due to a knee injury. Check the waiver wire for Chigoziem Okonkwo or Juwan Johnson, both of whom have favorable matchups this weekend.

Quarterback CJ Stroud is expected to return, but Trevor Lawrence, Kenny Pickett and Will Levis are all questionable. Be sure you have a backup QB ready to go.

Be sure to check Friday’s practice reports for the most up-to-date information. Here are the players we are monitoring after Wednesday’s practice reports:

Brock Purdy (stinger)

Joe Flacco (wrist)

CJ Stroud (concussion)

Kenny Pickett (ankle)

Zach Wilson (concussion)

Will Levis (ankle)

Trevor Lawrence (shoulder)

Isaiah Pacheco (concussion)

Zack Moss (arm)

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)

Josh Jacobs (knee)

Jerick McKinnon (groin) OUT

Skyy Moore (knee) OUT

Miles Sanders (toe)

Jerome Ford (wrist)

Kareem Hunt (groin)

Brian Robinson (hamstring)

Eli Mitchell (knee)

Garrett Wilson (ankle)

Christian Watson (hamstring)

Jayden Reed (toe)

Zay Jones (hamstring)

Kadarius Toney (hip)

Michael Pittman, Jr. (shoulder)

DJ Moore (ankle)

Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

Marquise Brown (heel)

Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder)

Keenan Allen (heel)

JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle)

Courtland Sutton (concussion)

Jordan Addison (ankle)

Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ribs)

TJ Hockenson (knee)

Cole Kmet (knee)

Donald Parham (shoulder)

Michael Mayer (toe)

Hunter Henry (knee)

Greg Zeurlein (quad)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News