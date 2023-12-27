Week 17 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Quarterbacks

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Jalen Hurts vs. Cardinals

2. Josh Allen vs. Patriots

3. Lamar Jackson vs. Dolphins

4. Brock Purdy at Commanders

5. Dak Prescott vs. Lions (Sat.)

6. Justin Fields vs. Falcons

7. Matthew Stafford at Giants

8. Kyler Murray at Eagles

9. Patrick Mahomes vs. Bengals

10. Jordan Love at Vikings

Week 17 Start ’Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

AP Photo&solRebecca Blackwell

Dak Prescott vs. Lions (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Prescott is in a great spot to put up big totals this week, facing a Lions defense that’s allowed 21.2 points per game to quarterbacks in the last four weeks. Vegas opened the line for this game at 53.5, too, and the Lions have the fourth-highest schedule adjusted points allowed percentage this season. Prescott should be a top-10 fantasy option this weekend.

Start ’Em

Justin Fields vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fields scored 24.5 points in last week’s win over the Cardinals. He should post another nice stat line this weekend, as the mobile quarterback faces a Falcons defense that’s allowed 17-plus points to the position seven times including four who have scored more than 20 points. They’ve also allowed the seventh-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season.

Brock Purdy at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy is coming off a terrible stat line, throwing four interceptions in a loss to the Ravens. He also suffered a stinger in his shoulder, so keep tabs on his status. If he’s active, Purdy should be in line for a big weekend against the Commanders. Their defense has allowed 18-plus points to quarterback 11 times, including nine with more than 20 and two over 30 points.

Matthew Stafford at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford is one of the hottest field generals in fantasy football, scoring 18-plus points in five straight games including four with over 20 points. He’s in line to post another good total against the Giants, who have allowed 17-plus points to six quarterbacks including five who have gone over 20 points. Two of those 20-pointers have happened in the last two weeks.

Kyler Murray at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Murray overcame a tough matchup last week in Chicago, scoring 20.4 points in a loss to the Bears. He should post another attractive total this week, facing an Eagles defense that’s surrendered 31 scoring strikes and the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. In what could be a high-scoring affair, Murray has top-10 fantasy potential this weekend.

More Starts

Baker Mayfield vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Derek Carr at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jordan Love at Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains (DraftKings)

Brock Purdy vs. 49ers ($7,000)

Matthew Stafford at Giants ($6,600)

Kyler Murray at Eagles ($6,300)

Week 17 Sit ’Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Tua Tagovailoa at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa has not been fantasy friendly lately, scoring fewer than 16 points in four of his last five games including two games in single digits. So, while he did score almost 40 points in his last game in Baltimore, it’s tough to trust him in fantasy championship week against them. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to quarterbacks in 2023.

Sit ’Em

Sam Howell vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Howell’s numbers have fallen off a cliff in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 6.5 points including minus-1.8 points in last week’s loss to the Jets. He’s also been benched for Jacoby Brissett in both games. If he does keep the job, which is in question, Howell is a major fade in a contest against a Niners defense that’s allowed the second-fewest points to quarterbacks.

Jake Browning at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Browning has seen his numbers fall in each of the last four weeks, and a tough matchup against the Chiefs makes him a hard sell in championship week. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points to road quarterbacks, and just one has scored more than 18.9 points in a game against them at Arrowhead Stadium. Browning is a super flex option at best.

Geno Smith vs. Steelers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith has posted better totals in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 47.3 points. Still, he’s been a bit of a dud for most of the season and a matchup against the Steelers isn’t favorable. Their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 15 fantasy points a game to enemy quarterbacks, so Smith is more of a super flex option in championship week.

Gardner Minshew vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Minshew can be a useful option when the matchup is favorable, but that’s not the case this week. The Raiders have been quietly tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of fewer than 15 points a game. That includes a Week 16 contest against Patrick Mahomes, who was held to a modest 16.7 points last week. Keep the “Mustache” on the fantasy sidelines.

More Sits

Joe Flacco vs. Jets (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Easton Stick at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Nick Mullens vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Fades (DraftKings)

Patrick Mahomes vs. Bengals ($7,500)

Tua Tagovailoa at Ravens ($7,400)

Geno Smith vs. Steelers ($5,900)