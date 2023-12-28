Sam’s Club certainly blessed its members with a plethora of fan-favorite products and delicious eats as each season progressed steadily into the next one this year. With there being no shortage of price drops and unique finds to choose from, anyone who frequented their local bulk warehouse was likely to go home with something they had no idea they needed in the first place.

Now, as the new year is in sight, Sam’s Club is still pushing out new hot finds for shoppers to get excited for. And now that we are just a few weeks away from declaring a fresh set of New Year's resolutions, we thought it was about time we showed appreciation for some of this year’s Best Sam’s Club finds.

With everything from cookware, to boxes of cookie dough and Peanuts-themed dishware, this year was truly an exceptional one for Sam’s Club’s loyal army of membership holders. This is a list of some of the absolute best finds we came across at one of the country's most reliable bulk warehouse clubs.

15 of the Best Sam's Club Finds of 2023

1. Member’s Mark Enamel Cast Iron Skillet Set

Member's Mark 2-Piece Enamel Cast Iron Skillet Set Sam&aposs Club

Anytime there is a duplicate of any of the Le Creuset brand’s pieces of cookware, it is worth it to take note. Sam’s Club brought the heat this year with this valuable set from Member’s Mark, giving shoppers access to a 2-piece enamel cast iron set that was available in five different colors and priced conveniently at $29.98. This was one deal nobody was trying to pass up.

2. Cookie Dough Boxes

Cookie Dough Boxes Sam&aposs Club

When the word “massive” is attached to the description of a box of cookie dough, how do you not go ahead and purchase it? Sam’s Club was thinking outside of the average cookie dough packaging and brought this 144-cookie dream to life for less than $45 depending on the flavor. The retailer offered a variety of flavors including Chocolate Chunk, White Macadamia Nut, Oatmeal Raisin and Mini Candy Cookie — the latter of which contained a whopping 360 cookies in the gigantic box of dough.

3. Frigidaire Mini Beverage Cooler

Frigidaire Mini Beverage Cooler Frigidaire &sol Sam&aposs Club

This extremely versatile mini fridge actually takes keeping things cool beyond what you’d normally expect. Perfect for the gamer in the family or the dad who spends time working on his hobbies in the garage, the Frigidaire Mini Beverage Cooler retails for $25 and can comfortably fit either nine mini cans or six regular sized cans inside. The fridge can also double as an excellent place to store your go-to skincare products. Best of all, this fridge features a 12-volt car adapter, making tailgating during football season a little easier in the beverage department.

4. Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven

Tramontina Enameled 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven Tramontina &sol Sam&aposs Club

A quality Dutch oven will change your life for the better if you let it. One of the most versatile kitchen tools you can purchase, Dutch ovens make the biggest of meals a breeze to cook though most name brands tend to cost a pretty penny. The Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven at Sam’s Club, however, is where quality and affordability meet, making this $40 piece one of the best deals of the year.

5. Azalea Park Filigree Floor Mirror

Azalea Park Filigree Floor Mirror

If you’re familiar with Anthropology, then you’re likely aware of their $1,200 Gleaming Primrose 6-foot Mirror. While this mirror is downright gorgeous, the high price point is not for everyone. So when Sam’s Club began stocking the Azalea Park Filigree Floor Mirror, shoppers understandably went crazy over the absolute steal that was this affordably priced mirror. Spend $150 or $1,200 — it's your choice to decide.

6. Disney Baking Set for Kids

Disney Kids Baking Set Disney &sol Sam&aposs Club

It wouldn’t be a “best of” list without including the little kids in the family. This year was an exciting one for the aspiring little bakers coming up in the world, especially when Sam’s Club began stocking the Disney Baking Set for Kids. This exclusive Disney set not only retailed for $20, but it came with a kid’s apron, mixing bowl, whisk, 2 spatulas and 3 cookie cutters. Kids could choose from either Disney Princesses or Mickey and Minnie 100th anniversary-themed graphics and start their baking journey before they’re tall enough to reach the kitchen counter.

7. Member’s Mark Holiday Cookie Jars

Member's Mark Holiday Cookie Jars Sam&aposs Club

Who stole a cookie from the cookie jar? Well, it’s most likely you if you were able to get your hands on the Member’s Mark Holiday Cookie Jars. These super fun and festive jars were selling for just $19.98 and shoppers were able to choose jars shaped like a reindeer, a snowman and Santa Clause — each of which came stuffed with an assortment of cookies including white chocolate and cranberry, hazelnut cream and chocolate chip.

8. Peanuts Christmas 18-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set

Peanuts Christmas Ceramic Dinnerware Set Peanuts &sol Sam&aposs Club

Nothing screams the holiday’s like Peanuts, and this year, Sam’s Club dropped a banger of a ceramic dinnerware set with this 18-piece Peanuts Christmas set. Included in the set were six dinner plates, six salad plates and six bowls, all decorated in true Peanuts fashion. The plates feature Snoopy chilling near a Christmas tree with the perimeter of the plate wrapped in a Christmas light decoration, matching the bowls which are similarly decorated. The whole set retailed for $54.98, which may seem a bit steep, although the set was almost too perfect to pass up.

9. Cheesecake Sampler

Need we even say more? When Sam’s Club drops a new dessert offering, shoppers tend to freak out — especially when it hits the spot. This year, Sam’s Club members got to experience the greatness that is the Cheesecake Sampler, a treat that came in the form of a variety pack full of delicious miniature cheesecakes. Each pack sold for about $18 and contained eight cakes that measured 3-inches in diameter. Four of the cakes were salt and caramel-flavored while the other four were cookies and cream.

10. Member’s Mark Belgian Waffle Party Tray

With the right type of breakfast, you can win anybody over in due time, which is exactly what Sam’s Club intended to do with the Member’s Mark Belgian Waffle Party Tray. This insanely sweet and savory combination of Liège-style waffles, hand-picked fresh berries, rich butter and 100-percent pure maple syrup was an absolute force to reckon with. And although the price did vary depending on weight and availability of fresh fruit, the overall taste and presentation is what brought it home for those who love a good Belgian waffle breakfast.

11. Pumpkin Spice Empanadas

Once the fall season hits, there is no avoiding the onslaught of pumpkin spice infused food and drinks that become available everywhere. No matter how you feel about the autumn-flavored assault on our taste buds, each year sees a new and improved iteration of the fan-favorite spice and Sam’s Club hit the nail on the head this year with their Pumpkin Spice Empanadas. While some customers were quick to express their distaste for the new fall treat, others were describing it as “an explosion of fall,” claiming the empanadas tasted “just like pumpkin pie” with a different crust. A pack of 20 retailed for $12.68, coming out to just $0.63 per empanada.

12. Reese’s Frozen Peanut Butter Cups

Yet another item on the hot finds list that was being described as “massive,” the giant frozen peanut butter cups from Reese’s were an instant hit this year with Sam’s Club membership holders. These decadent frozen treats featured a Reese’s peanut butter swirl covered in a milk chocolate-flavored coating and came in a pack of 24 for just $19.98. Seriously, the only way to make a Reese’s cup any better is to turn it into a giant ice cream sandwich, and Reese’s did just that.

13. Orii 18-Jar Bamboo Counter To Drawer Spice Rack

Orii 18-Jar Bamboo Counter To Drawer Spice Rack Sam&aposs Club

There’s nothing worse than being in the middle of a recipe and realizing you don’t have the spices and seasonings you need to complement your meal the way you like to. And even when you do have the correct seasonings, they get lost in the sea of mystery that is the spice cabinet. Sam’s Club saved a lot of people from potential kitchen meltdowns this year when they released the Orii 18-Jar Bamboo Counter To Drawer Spice Rack. The entire set came equipped with 18 glass jars, stainless steel shaker lids and waterproof labels as well as an actual rack for storage. Best of all, the set came with a five year free spice refill guarantee, making it a no-brainer for those who spend a lot of time cooking in the kitchen.

14. Gibson Home 95-Piece Complete Kitchen Starter Set

Gibson Home 95-Piece Kitchen Starter Set Sam&aposs Club

Starting from scratch with new kitchenware and cookware is no easy task. Between figuring out which brands make quality pieces that don’t completely destroy your budget and finding pieces that actually match and look good together, there is a lot to consider when going on the hunt for a new kitchen set. This 95-piece starter set from Gibson Home not only costs an easy $100, but it comes chock-full of nearly every tool you could need while working in the kitchen. This set is just yet another example of the incredible offers that were available to the home chefs of the world this year.

15. Member's Mark 16-Piece Fluted Crystal Drinkware Set

Member's Mark 16-Piece Drinkware Set Sam&aposs Club

A highly appreciated deal by Sam's Club members, the Member's Mark 16-Piece Fluted Crystal Drinkware Set sent shoppers into a frenzy once its low price was revealed. Set at an original price of $24.98 and then dropped to $19.98, the lead-free crystal set included eight highball glasses and eight tumblers that featured an eye-catching fluted texture. While the $5 discount may be gone, hopefully, the set itself is not.

