20 Mini New Year's Eve Desserts That Demand Your Attention
While traditional desserts are always well-loved, mini desserts are ideal for a New Year's Eve party, when you're going to be walking around and nibbling all night. Hence needing small bites you can pop on the move, instead of larger slices of cake and pie that require cutlery.
Most guests will be eyeing that bottle of Champagne and not interested in a huge dessert anyway, especially after an indulgent holiday season the past few weeks. In such cases, making petite versions of popular desserts can earn you extra brownie points...so to speak!
Here are 20 delicious finger foods for those who absolutely love sweet treats, but don't want to mess with a plate during the party. Just grab, eat and go! These mini New Year's Eve-worthy desserts are perfect for any celebration, or just to satiate that random sweet craving. Choose from Baklava Cups and Hazelnut Chocolate Truffles, to Strawberry Santas, plus two different mini cheesecakes. And it goes without saying, festive fare can always use a cocktail pairing—or two. Happy New Year!
Best Mini Desserts For New Year's Eve
No need to keep slicing pies when everyone can take one of their own.
Get the recipe: Mini Cranberry Apple Pies
Chocolate cakes with a decadent chocolate drizzle topping.
Get the recipe: Mini Chocolate Cakes
Everyone loves monkey bread, and now they can each have their own individual portion.
Get the recipe: Mini Monkey Bread
While the process of making these might be a little messy, the end result is so yummy, it is well worth it.
Get the recipe: Gingerbread Truffles
A low-sugar sweet treat for your party guests.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Banana Mini Cups
A sweet and salty treat made with just five ingredients.
Get the recipe: Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites
A fudgy brownie and a slice of cheesecake all in one tasty bite.
Get the recipe: Brownie Cheesecake Bites
All the flavors of a layered baklava dessert, but in one tasty dessert shell.
Get the recipe: Baklava Cups
Everyone loves chocolate peanut butter balls. Bet you can't eat just one!
Get the recipe: Buckeyes
Soft-baked and brownie-like cupcakes covered in fudge frosting.
Get the recipe: Mini Chocolate Cupcakes
Chocolate and hazelnut flavors are a perfect sweet match.
Get the recipe: Hazelnut Chocolate Truffles
Brownies are such a favorite dessert, and these require no slicing.
Get the recipe: Nutella Brownie Bites
Everything peppermint doesn't have to end on Christmas Day.
Get the recipe: Peppermint Meringues
How cute are these? Plus a little healthier for your dessert table.
Get the recipe: Santa Strawberries
Enjoy some campfire fun from inside the warm house.
Get the recipe: S'mores Cookie Cups
Yep, donuts can be for dessert too!
Get the recipe: Tres Leches Donuts
The holidays' most festive drink infused into a creamy cheesecake bite.
Get the recipe: Egg Nog Mini Cheesecakes
The only thing better than cheesecake is cheesecake with peppermint and Oreo cookies!
Get the recipe: Oreo Peppermint Mini Cheesecakes
S’more Milk Chocolate Mousse filled Chocolate Cups with Marshmallow Frosting
Immense s'more flavor in one little bite, with no roasting required.
Get the recipe: S’more Milk Chocolate Mousse filled Chocolate Cups with Marshmallow Frosting
