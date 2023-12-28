OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

23 for ‘23: Nikola Jokić Is One of a Kind

Rohan Nadkarni
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 2 p.m.

There is nobody in the NBA like Nikola Jokić. He loves harness racing yet seems blasé about basketball. After winning the Finals in June he bemoaned having to stay in Denver for the parade, and he likened his dominance to eating ice cream 10 days in a row—as in, even things you love doing can become tiresome.

Still, on the court there is no greater offensive force in the league than the Joker, who can make sure his team gets a good shot down the floor on nearly every possession.

Jokić is one of the NBA’s most nonchalant players. He’s also one of the greatest offensive forces in basketball.

Sports Illustrated

While Jokić does all this with the nonchalance of a high schooler working a summer job for spending money, his demeanor belies his will to win. Even if we’ve never quite seen someone like him before—essentially a better-shooting Magic Johnson in a burly, seven-foot body—he’s as great and driven as any of his contemporaries. The proof is in the ring. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News