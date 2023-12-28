OFFERS
Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore to Become Majority Owners of Timberwolves and Lynx, per Report

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 8:24 p.m.

After nearly 30 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly set to be under new majority ownership.

Entrepreneur Marc Lore and former All-Star MLB infielder Alex Rodriguez will take full control of the Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx "as soon as Thursday," according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lore, 52, and Rodriguez, 48, gradually began their takeover in the spring of 2021. The duo previously purchased 40% of the franchises for $600 million.

Per Wojnarowski, this transaction is expected to end with Rodriguez and Lore controlling 80% of the two teams and Taylor controlling 20%.

Under Taylor's long, occasionally tumultuous stewardship, the Timberwolves have made 11 playoff appearances—though the franchise has yet to win a conference title in its 35-year existence. The Lynx, conversely, have a quartet of WNBA titles to their name in that span.

The Timberwolves currently sit in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 22-7.

