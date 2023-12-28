All Dot's Pretzel Flavors Ranked So You Can Discover You New Favorite Salty Snack

Craving a little crunch with a burst of flavor? Dot's Homestyle Pretzels is your best bet. Hailing from the small kitchen of Dorothy "Dot" Henke, these munchies have become a national sensation. What started as a little "oopsie" one Christmas soon turned into a delicious snack brand.

Now you can tear into a bag of Dot's all across the country, no matter where you live. And Dot's didn’t stop at their signature Original blend. They've since spiced up their lineup with the zesty Southwest, a sweet but savory Honey Mustard flavor and a sweet cinnamon-and-sugar dusted version.

But which Dot's flavor will you want to keep permanently stocked in your pantry? We've ranked all four varieties from best to worst. Keep reading to see if your favorite topped our list.

What are Dot's Pretzels?

Dot's Homestyle Pretzels are salty, crunchy braided pretzel twists that stand out from the rest of the snack aisle. Created by Dorothy "Dot" Henke, these aren't your run-of-the-mill pretzels.

They're seasoned with a unique blend of spices that make them irresistibly tasty, with a blend of salty and savory flavors that deliver hints of vinegar, garlic, onion, and a satisfying crunch. There are also some tantalizing notes of butter in there. Originating as a local favorite in the Midwest, these tasty twists have now captured hearts (and stomachs) all over the U.S.

You don't just have to go with the original flavor. It's a classic to be sure, but if you're feeling adventurous, the Southwest, Honey Mustard and Cinnamon Sugar varieties bring their own kind of zing. The best part? You can find them in stores pretty much anywhere in the country and they're just a click away online.

What Makes Dot's Pretzels Different?

While most pretzel brands are content to add a little butter and salt into their mixture and call it a day, Dot's takes a more unique approach. The pretzel twists have a complex flavor and a satisfying crunch that sets them apart from other brands.

Not only do they provide a satisfying crunch, an obvious pretzel snack must, but they're also dusted with different blends of secret spices. Dot's has figured out the perfect ratio of spice for each pretzel, which has made a fan favorite among serious snackers. Even if you decide Original flavor is your best bet, it won't be a plain pretzel.

Who Owns Dot's Pretzels?

Dot's Pretzels was founded by Dorothy "Dot" Henke. Dot originally created the recipe for the popular pretzels in her home kitchen in North Dakota as a homemade snack for friends and family. The seasoned pretzel twists she came up with while experimenting one holiday season were so well received that she decided to turn her culinary creation into a business—and Dot's Pretzels was born.

The company started out small and remained mostly popular in Midwest states for some time, but has since grown to have a national presence. Despite the growth, the essence of the brand remains tied to Dot's personal touch and the sense of community and homey comfort that her pretzels bring.

In 2021, Dot's hit the big time when The Hershey Company completed its acquisition of Dot's Pretzels for a whopping $1.2 billion, which Dot herself reacted to in a press release. "I am proud of the progress that we've made as a team and am confident Hershey's will help take a great brand we built here in North Dakota and get Dot's Pretzels into even more people's hands—and hearts!" she said.

Why Are Dot's Pretzels So Expensive?

Dot's Pretzels tend to be pricier than some other pretzel brands. There are a few reasons for this. First and foremost, a lot more goes into baking these braided pretzel twists than just mixing them together, adding some salt flakes, and calling it a day. A variety of high-quality spices and secret seasonings are partially responsible for the higher-priced snacks. Additionally, the brand has gained a sort of cult following, which can sometimes lead to higher prices, as we've seen with can't-miss goodies in the past.

Another factor that could be a contributor to the pretzels' punchy price is the rising cost of distribution. Remember, Dot's Pretzels started as a regional brand, though it's since spread nationwide. All the associated costs of distribution can add up, and that means buying a single bag will set you back a bit more than if you went with a more standard standby like Rold Gold.

Where Can I Buy Dot's Pretzels?

You can find Dot's Pretzels in a variety of locations across the United States. They're available at many major grocery store chains, like Kroger, Meijer, Publix and H-E-B. You can also find them in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, as well as in some convenience stores.

If you prefer shopping online or can't find them in a store near you, Dot's Pretzels are also available for purchase on their website. You can also shop places like Amazon for them, so no matter where you are, you should be able to enjoy a bag of Dot's.

All 4 Dot's Pretzels Flavors Ranked

1. Original Dot's

Target

You just can't beat an original. Though Dot's Pretzels has expanded its flavor lineup, the Original flavor is still the biggest crowd-pleaser. From TikTok to Twitter, fans can't get enough of the first and best flavor. The internet is awash with copycat recipes too, because this unique blend of savory flavors is just too delicious to put down.

Their mixture of salty, buttery goodness, coated in a seasoning blend that's nothing short of addictive makes them great on their own and delectable when paired with other snacky foods. With a generous dusting of butter, garlic, onion, and a dash of something you can't quite put your finger on, you just can't top the original recipe.

Fans say this OG flavor is "always in their pantry," and they can't go on a road trip or vacation without them."

2. Honey Mustard Dot's

Target

Honey Mustard Dot's Pretzels are great, but they aren't the best. Still, they hold their own. Somehow, Dot's manages to elevate what could normally be a boring old run-of-the-mill honey mustard flavor that way that strikes a unique balance of zesty and sweet. It combines both spicy mustard and subtle honey notes in a way that makes it hard to put down a bag.

They may be a little too zesty for some folks, which means they aren't as easy to binge on, and the flavor can be a bit salty in some mixes, which keeps this flavor from topping our list. Still, if you see a bag out in the wild, it's well worth trying.

Fans love this flavor profile's sweet tang, and call it "a required indulgence."

3. Cinnamon Sugar Dot's

This flavor started as a limited-edition offering, but snackers were so enamored with it that it's now a year-round option. The crispy twists are coated in a fine cinnamon-sugar seasoning blend, which gives this snack a subtle churros vibe.

Online snack enthusiasts with a sweet tooth are big fans of this flavor. "My husband and I just bought our 3rd bag in less than a week," said one Redditor. "This snack is heaven on earth. It tastes like cinnamon buns/French toast," added another. "You can taste the butter, salt, and an icing flavor somehow."

4. Southwest Dot's

Target

Southwest Dot's Pretzels comes in fourth on our list. It's a tangy mix that incorporates an array of spices like dehydrated bell pepper, garlic powder, jalapeno powder, and lime juice. On paper, it sounds like a fiesta for your taste buds, but the reality is a little more disappointing.

For some, the strong (often overpowering) smell is a little much. And while it's meant to be a bit reminiscent of tacos and Tex-Mex cuisine, it just can't match up to the mellow, buttery taste of Original. But that doesn't mean it's not worth munching on. All of the flavors are tasty in their own way!

The only downside, fans claim, "is that the spice sticks to your fingers a bit," but overall, they "love every bite."

